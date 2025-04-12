Has Rory McIlroy Ever Won the Masters? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is one of golf’s most popular names, and he’s competing in another Masters tournament this year! Since the athlete has an impressive record and years of experience in the sport, many of his long-time and new fans are wondering if Rory has ever won a Masters before. Find out below if he’s taken home the highly coveted Masters trophy in the past, or if 2025 could be his first victory.

Where Is Rory McIlroy From?

Rory is from Ireland. He was born in Holywood, County Down, which is located in Northern Ireland. The pro golfer purchased a residence in Jupiter, Florida.

Has Rory McIlroy Ever Won the Masters?

No, Rory has not ever won a Masters in the past. The last time he came close was at the 2022 tournament when he finished as the runner-up behind Scottie Scheffler.

Is Rory McIlroy Married?

Yes, Rory is married to his wife, Erica Stoll. The spouses wed in 2017 and briefly separated in 2024 when Rory filed for divorce that May. However, one month later, the divorce filing was withdrawn, and the couple are still together today.

Does Rory McIlroy Have Kids?

Yes, Rory and Erica share their daughter, Poppy, together. Poppy was present at the 2025 Masters to support her dad, and she even participated in the traditional Masters Par 3 Contest. To the crowd’s delight, the 4-year-old drained a perfect putt, and her dad was right there to congratulate her.

During a press conference at the Masters, Rory opened up about Poppy learning that her father was famous.

“I think it was the first time that she sort of realized what I did, which was really cool [and] also a little scary at the same time,” Rory explained. “It’s amazing that I can share these things with her and with Erica. The day after the Players, she went into school, and there’s a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, ‘Daddy, are you famous?’ And, I said ‘It depends who you talk to.’ So, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You have to temper the expectations sometimes, but she’s … an amazing addition to life and it’s great that she’s here this week.”