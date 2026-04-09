When Is The Masters 2026? Start Date, Time, Full Schedule & Streaming Guide

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

If you’ve been waiting for spring’s biggest golf event, it’s finally here. The Masters Tournament is officially underway for 2026, beginning on April 9 with another highly anticipated week of elite competition. Part of what makes the event so special is that it takes place at the legendary Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most beautiful — not to mention challenging — courses in the world. Add in the tradition of the Green Jacket and a field packed with the biggest golf names, and it’s understandable why this tournament draws global attention every year.

Although Tiger Woods was expected to participate, his recent car crash and DUI arrest impacted his chance to return to the course. The PGA legend was charged with “DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek announced in March.

Whether you’re a longtime golf fan or just tuning in for the drama, here’s everything to know about The Masters 2026 — including when it starts, the full schedule, and how to watch from home.

It's the day the golf world patiently waits for. Welcome back to Monday at the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/nzudlLFvK9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2026

When Does The Masters 2026 Start?

The Masters Tournament officially tees off on Thursday, April 9, 2026, kicking off four days of competition at Augusta National Golf Club. The tournament runs through Sunday, April 12, sticking to its traditional early-April slot and bringing another weekend of high-stakes golf to fans around the world.

Leading up to the official rounds, players hit the course for practice rounds on Monday, April 6.

The Masters 2026 Schedule

The following is the full schedule for the 2026 Masters:

Monday, April 6 – Wednesday, April 8: Practice rounds take place, along with special events

Practice rounds take place, along with special events Wednesday, April 8: The beloved Par 3 Contest returns, offering a fun and relaxed vibe before the pressure ramps up

The beloved Par 3 Contest returns, offering a fun and relaxed vibe before the pressure ramps up Thursday, April 9: Round 1 officially begins

Round 1 officially begins Friday, April 10: Round 2 wraps up, and the cut is made

Round 2 wraps up, and the cut is made Saturday, April 11: Round 3, also known as “Moving Day,” where the leaderboard really starts to shift

Round 3, also known as “Moving Day,” where the leaderboard really starts to shift Sunday, April 12: Final round and the highly anticipated Green Jacket ceremony

How to Watch The Masters 2026

Wondering how to catch all the action? You’ve got options. In the U.S., coverage of The Masters is divided between ESPN and CBS, making it easy to follow the event all weekend long.

ESPN airs the early rounds on Thursday and Friday

airs the early rounds on Thursday and Friday CBS takes over during the weekend, including the final round on Sunday

If you prefer streaming, you’re in luck! The Masters offers extensive digital coverage through its official website and app, including featured groups, Amen Corner and live highlights. Streaming platforms that include ESPN and CBS — such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV — are other options.