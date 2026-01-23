What Does Harry Styles’ ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’ Album Title Mean? He Explains

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

After taking some well-deserved time away from the stage, Harry Styles is back and ready to tour the world. His upcoming Together, Together tour is set to begin this May, and the “Averture” artist will be performing songs from his 2026 album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. With such a unique title, Harry explained the inspiration behind it in a new interview on BBC Radio 1.

Here’s what we know about Harry’s brand-new album and his highly anticipated world tour.

When Does Harry Styles’ 2026 Album Come Out?

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on March 6, 2026. Harry released the lead single, “Averture,” in January.

What Does Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally Mean?

While speaking with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, Harry was asked about his album’s unique title. In response, the Grammy winner explained, “You could say it’s like ‘drink water all the time. But you’re gonna have to pee occasionally.'”

“You can have a break from kissing, but you could also drink water while you’re peeing. It’s kind of optional,” Harry continued, before adding, “The idea is that you can take a break from kissing to disco.”

Harry also opened up about his time away from the spotlight. During that period, he was able to stay under the radar and go to concerts to embrace the audience experience in order to keep that in mind while taking the stage.

“The most important thing was about getting on the other side of the audience experience,” the “Watermelon Sugar” artist noted. “Having so many years being on stage, the last couple years allowed me to be a real audience member and be in the crowd and have a reminder of ‘oh this is why this is special to people and this is why this feels so good.”

When Does the Presale for Harry Styles’ Tour Tickets Begin?

Depending on where you’re located, the presale for tickets to the Together, Together tour begins at the end of January. The Ticketmaster artist presale for Harry’s New York shows will begin on January 26, and a Ticketmaster presale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney will be available to those who pre-order his new album from his official website before January 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

