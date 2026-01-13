Is Harry Styles Releasing A New Album in 2026? What We Know

Harry Styles has taken a well-deserved break from the spotlight since wrapping his Love On Tour in mid-2023. During the tour, the “As It Was” hitmaker was pulling double duty, performing his music around the globe and promoting his films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Now that it’s been nearly three years of his hiatus, fans are wondering if he’s teasing a comeback with an album and a tour.

So, are the rumors true — could Harry be gearing up to release a new album and go on tour this year?

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Harry’s mysterious hints and rumored album.

Is Harry Styles Going on Tour in 2026?

At the time of publication, Harry has yet to publicly confirm a 2026 tour. However, Page Six reported that the former One Direction band member has an upcoming residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“We Belong Together” posters appearing to tease Harry Styles’ new era have popped up in various cities worldwide. This comes after he shared a tour video with the message and launched a website under its name. pic.twitter.com/tI5OVsnHFU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2026

Is Harry Styles Releasing Album No. 4 This Year?

Harry has not released any new music at the time of publication. Though fans are convinced that he’s leaving clues around the world for new songs. In December 2025, he released a clip of his performance of “Forever Forever” via YouTube, and the final seconds of the video included the words, “we belong together.”

In mid-January 2026, posters were plastered across multiple cities with different messages reading “we belong together.” Signs in New York City read “see you very soon,” while others in Palermo, Italy, teased “it’s all there waiting.” In Berlin, the posters read “let the light in.”

All of the posters included the URL to the website WeBelongTogether.co.

Previously, Harry’s collaborator Kid Harpoon discussed how the “Watermelon Sugar” artist’s next chapter could go.

“What I hope for going forward with Harry is that whatever it is next, let’s not try and second-guess it, or do anything based on what we’ve done before,” he said in a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. “Let’s just try and do something new and land somewhere exciting … You know, I feel like we don’t know what it is yet. That could be anything, which is the most exciting thing about it.”

When Was the Last Album Harry Styles Released?

Harry’s last album was Harry’s House, which came out in 2022. The album features the hit single “Late Night Talking.” It’s been nearly four years since the pop star has released a new album.

After concluding his Love On Tour in 2023, Harry shared a rare message to his Instagram Stories, thanking fans and vowing to be back “when the time is right.”

“It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life,” Harry wrote. “I feel so incredibly full and happy. It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. … Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”