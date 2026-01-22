Harry Styles’ 2026 Tour Tickets: Presale Date, How to Sign Up, Ticket Prices & More

Harry Styles is embarking on his Together, Together tour in mid-2026, and fans absolutely lost their minds when he finally confirmed it. After weeks of speculation over new music, followed by the subsequent announcement of his album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, the “Sign of the Times” artist announced that his world tour will stop in multiple countries. And, fortunately, tickets will go on sale at the end of the month.

Below, find out how much tickets might cost for Harry’s tour and when you can sign up for the presale.

When Does the Presale for Harry Styles’ 2026 Tour Begin?

The presale for Harry’s tour will begin on January 25 and January 26, depending on the city you’re purchasing a ticket for.

The Ticketmaster artist presale for Harry’s New York City shows will be available starting January 26, and a Ticketmaster presale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney will be available to people who pre-order his new album from his official website — UK, Europe and Australia — before January 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

🚨 Harry Styles announces his 2026 ‘Together, Together’ tour. pic.twitter.com/9i6Me8P47E — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 22, 2026

When Does the General Ticket Sale for Harry Styles’ Tour Start?

The general ticket sale begins at the end of January 2026, with the exact date differing in various countries. The following list consists of the date and time you can purchase tickets to Harry’s tour.

Amsterdam: Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time. London: Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time. New York City: Friday, January 30, for August 26 through October 9 shows; Wednesday, February 4, for October 10 through October 31 shows.

Friday, January 30, for August 26 through October 9 shows; Wednesday, February 4, for October 10 through October 31 shows. São Paulo: Wednesday, January 28, at 11 a.m. local time.

Wednesday, January 28, at 11 a.m. local time. Mexico City: Thursday, January 29, at 11 a.m. local time.

Thursday, January 29, at 11 a.m. local time. Melbourne: Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time. Sydney: Friday, January 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

How Much Do Tickets for Harry Styles’ 2026 Tour Cost?

Since the presale for tickets has yet to begin, the price range for tickets are still unclear.

Harry Styles’ Together, Together 2026 Tour Dates & Cities

The following are the dates and cities for Harry’s 2026 tour: