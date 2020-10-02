‘Halloweentown’ & More Spooky Movies, Specials & TV Episodes To Watch On Disney+ In October

Disney+ is taking the Halloween celebrations to a whole new level with ‘Disney+ Hallowstream.’ The streaming service has the ultimate Halloween collection for you to watch throughout October.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The first-ever Disney+ Hallowstream features a spooky collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, shorts, specials, and themed episodes. Starting October 1, Disney+ subscribers can stream the new Halloween collection. There’s something for everyone — from kids to adults.

The Disney+ collection includes beloved Halloween classics like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and The Night Before Christmas. On top of the best Disney Channel and Disney Junior Halloween episodes, you can stream 30 episodes of The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” franchise. If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber but want to enjoy all this Disney Halloween goodness, you can get the Disney+ Bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month! See the full collection below:

Halloween Movies:

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Shorts and Specials:

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Trick or Treat

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Episodic Set):

Big City Greens: “Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2”

Even Stevens: “A Very Scary Story”

Girl Meets World: “Girl Meets World of Terror”

Good Luck Charlie: “Scary Had a Little Lamb”

Hannah Montana: “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

Jessie: “The Whining”

K.C. Undercover: “All Howls Eve”

Kim Possible: “October 31st”

Lizzie McGuire: “Night of the Day of the Dead”

Phil Of The Future: “Halloween”

Phineas and Ferb: “Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror (Part 1 and 2)”

Raven’s Home: “Switch-Or-Treat”

Shake It Up: “Haunt It Up”

Sonny With A Chance: “A So Random Halloween Special”

That’s So Raven: “Don’t Have a Cow”

The Proud Family: “A Hero For Halloween”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: “Ghost of 613”

Wizards of Waverly Place: “Halloween”

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes:

Doc McStuffins: “Boo-Hoo to You! / It’s Glow Time”

Doc McStuffins: “Hallie Halloween / Don’t Fence Me In”

Doc McStuffins: “Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!”

Fancy Nancy: “Nancy’s Costume Clash / Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween”

Handy Manny: “Halloween / Squeeze’s Magic Show”

Henry Hugglemonster: “Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out”

Henry Hugglemonster: “Huggleween Moon”

Imagination Movers: “A Monster Problem”

Imagination Movers: “Haunted Halloween”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella”

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: “Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch”

Little Einsteins”: A Little Einsteins Halloween

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: “Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery”

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: “The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete’s Ghostly Gala”

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “Mickey’s Monster Musical Part 1 (Part 1 of 2)”

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “Mickey’s Monster Musical Part 2 (Part 2 of 2)”

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Treat

Miles from Tomorrowland: “Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula”

Muppet Babies: “Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes”

Puppy Dog Pals: “Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween”

Sherriff Callie’s Wild West: “The Great Hallow”

The Lion Guard: “Beware the Zimwi”

Vampirina: “Hauntleyween / Frankenflower”