Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are both stars in their respective fields, yet this high-profile couple has kept their relationship largely private. With news of their recent engagement, take a look back at the journey of the singer-actress, 27, and Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, below.

May 2023

On May 25, 2023, Steinfeld was spotted in New York City with Allen, just weeks after rumors of a split between the athlete and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, whom he had been dating since 2015. According to photos published by the New York Post, Allen was seen placing his arm around the True Grit actress before a night out on the town.

Later that month, Steinfeld and Allen enjoyed a sushi date at Sushi By Bou in Chelsea with a few friends, a moment shared on Facebook by the restaurant’s founder, Michael Sinensky.

“More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou,” Sinensky wrote, adding, “Also thank you for bringing in newbies Hailee Steinfeld and friends for the #chelsea #nyc experience.”

June 2023

Following their New York outings, multiple sources confirmed to various outlets that Steinfeld and Allen had begun dating.

One insider shared with Us Weekly that Hailee and Josh had been together for about a month and were getting along wonderfully, noting that when they’re together, they “laugh a lot” and are “always smiling.”

Another source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE that the two were “still dating and continuing to get to know each other.”

August 2023

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Allen initially tried to avoid discussing his new relationship with Steinfeld. However, when asked about headlines claiming he was “making out with his girlfriend,” he responded, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.”

He also admitted that when photographers try to capture private moments between him and Steinfeld, it gives him a “gross feeling.”

September 2023

Although the couple hadn’t officially confirmed their relationship yet, Steinfeld was photographed on Instagram with Allen’s mother, Lavonne, and the owner of Leveled Up Buffalo, a local boutique.

October 2023

On October 8, Steinfeld was spotted attending Allen’s Buffalo Bills game in London, when cameras highlighted F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was sitting just to her left.

Update on this front: Danny Ric has now got his Bills gear. *also they couldn’t get a lower third for the musician/actress to his right?!* https://t.co/VWQC3paKzV pic.twitter.com/1QM22Hh9zm — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 8, 2023

Then, on October 13, the couple made their first official public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers hockey game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Steinfeld and Allen were seen watching the season opener from a private suite.

forget about taylor swift for a sec bc Hailee Steinfeld is at the sabres game 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/LRz4Iw8oX1 — Annie OD ❤️‍🔥 (@sweetannieod) October 13, 2023

January 2024

At the 2024 Golden Globes, a reporter asked Steinfeld how she was feeling about the night while holding up a No. 14 Bills jersey. She simply replied, “Real good,” and began to walk away, before turning back to call out, “Wrong number though!” (The No. 14 jersey is for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, not Allen’s No. 17.)

Later in the month, Steinfeld was spotted driving around Laguna Niguel, California, with Allen, just a week after the Bills’ season ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

July 2024

After one year of dating, Allen confirmed his relationship with Steinfeld in an Instagram post on July 23.

“Onward 🤘🏼,” the athlete captioned a series of photos from his summer, including one of the couple in Paris and another from a family gathering.

October 2024

On October 12, the couple was spotted at the first annual Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event in Buffalo, New York. In footage shared on social media, Steinfeld captured a photo of Allen holding one of the dogs available for adoption.

On October 18, Steinfeld shared a story in issue No. 11 of her “Beau Society” newsletter about how she and Allen narrowly avoided some bad luck after accidentally buying each other the same Christmas gift: a Miyabi Kaizen chef’s knife.

“After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there’s an old wive’s tale that if you gift your significant other a knife you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship,” she wrote in the newsletter, via Sports Illustrated. “So we exchanged quarters so we didn’t have that bad omen.”

Later that month, on October 28, Steinfeld and Allen co-hosted a Halloween bash for the Buffalo Bills players and their significant others. The circus-themed party saw both Steinfeld and Allen dressed as ringmasters.

November 2024

On Nov. 30, the couple announced their engagement, sharing a photo on Instagram of Allen on one knee, proposing amidst candles and framed by a large flower-covered arch. The caption hinted that the proposal took place a little over a week prior, on Nov. 22, with the date “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️.”