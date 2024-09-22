Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Updates on Her Pregnancy in the Second Trimester

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is beginning to feel the changes as her pregnancy progresses.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star recently shared insights into her second trimester while expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, detailing the symptoms she’s been experiencing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gypsy, from her initial pregnancy announcement to her latest updates.

Gypsy Announces Pregnancy

The 33-year-old announced her pregnancy in July, revealing she’s expecting her first child with Urker in a YouTube video released on July 9.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she shared. “This was not planned at all; it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Gypsy Reveals Baby’s Gender

A month after announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy revealed the gender of her first child in an Instagram video where she and Ken popped confetti cannons that filled the air with pink confetti.

Referring to her baby as “sweetie,” she captioned the post, accompanied by pink heart, bow, and star emojis, “It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want to thank you all for your love and support.”

Gypsy’s Pregnancy Update

Gypsy shared an exciting pregnancy update in her Sept. 18 YouTube video, revealing that she has started to feel her baby kick frequently. “I’ve noticed her movements and sleeping patterns,” she said, noting that the kicks are most active at night, usually between 9 and 11 PM, while she tends to be calmer during the day.

Gypsy also highlighted an interesting observation: “I realized she’s more active whenever I eat sweets. I had a KitKat bar, and she was up for two hours kicking me every five seconds. It’s been a magical experience.” However, she admitted that when the baby stops moving, she starts to miss those kicks.

Recently, she experienced some discomfort, explaining, “About two weeks ago, my thighs started to fall asleep. It happens when I’m standing for too long or lying on one side.” She learned that this sensation is common during pregnancy and should subside after giving birth.

To manage her comfort, Gypsy takes breaks throughout the day. “If I’m walking through the mall, I just sit down for a bit because my thighs start to burn,” she shared.

On the food front, Gypsy revealed a newfound love for applesauce. “I never ate it before getting pregnant, but now I keep two packs in the fridge at all times, and I like it ice cold.” She also experiences cravings for both fruits and sweets, stating, “It’s a mix.”

Overall, Gypsy expressed gratitude for her pregnancy journey, concluding, “I feel blessed that things are going so well.”