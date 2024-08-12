Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnancy Gender Reveal: Update

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a girl mom! She revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child via a video on her Youtube Channel that released on Tuesday, July 9. This will be the first child for both Gypsy and her partner Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old shared, “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025…This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

It’s A Girl !

A month after announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy revealed the gender of her first child through an Instagram video where she and Ken popped confetti cannons that filled the air with pink confetti. Referring to her baby as “sweetie,” the expectant mother wrote in the caption, accompanied by pink heart, bow, and star emojis, “It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want to thank you all for your love and support.”

Relationships

The soon-to-be-mom was in a relationship with Ryan Anderson, which was documented to have gone down hill resulting in a split during her docuseries Gypsy Rose Life After Lockup where they argued a bit especially over the 31-year-old’s ex-fiancé… Gypsy and Ken , who originally were engaged but called it off, rekindled in April of this year after she was released from Prison in December 2023.

She told People in May, “I would say that Ken is my first love because that’s when I honestly felt like a mature love. It wasn’t based off of a fantasy. It was actually based on a connection that two people have for each other.”

Now with Gypsy getting pregnant being in the midst of her divorce, her estranged husband Ryan Anderson was required to take a paternity test since they were still married under the law though they are separated. In a TikTok livestream, he shared to his followers “I hate being in this situation…The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it.”

Past Pregnancy Rumors

Gypsy’s announcement came shortly after fans had speculated that she was pregnant with Ryan after he had shared a photo on his Instagram, where he had his arm on her stomach. In the caption, fans believed that he was hinting that she may have a bun in the oven. “Me and my little family cuddling together,” he wrote.

Gypsy had opened up about wanting kids in a December 2023 interview with People, shortly before she was released: “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation,” she said.

Now as she prepares for motherhood, she disclosed in her announcement video “I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother…and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother…All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby…I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 after her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed her mother Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. He was given a life sentence, while Gypsy received a lesser sentence.