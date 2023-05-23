Grant Gustin’s Wife: Get To Know Andrea Thoma & Learn About Their Love Story

Grant Gustin is an actor, best known for starring in The Flash TV show.

He’s been married to Andrea Thoma since 2018.

Grant and Andrea have a daughter.

Grant Gustin, 33, is a superhero to everyone, including his wife Andrea “LA” Thoma. The actor, best known for starring in The CW’s The Flash, started dating Andrea in 2016 and they tied the knot two years later. Grant and Andrea, who is a physical therapist and trainer, became parents when their daughter Juniper Grace Louise was born in 2021. Andrea has been so supportive of Grant throughout his life-changing role as Barry Allen on The Flash, which ends after 9 seasons on May 24. Grant is ready to speed into a new chapter in his life, with his loyal wife by his side. Here is everything you need to know about Andrea and her marriage to Grant.

Who Is Andrea Thoma?

While her husband’s an actor, Andrea works as a physical therapist and trainer. The Ohio native got her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from Kent State University, and then got her Doctorate of Physical Therapy, DPT from Old Dominion University. Andrea founded Dare To Be Active, a fitness app where she provides workout and exercise routines. Andrea promotes her business on Instagram, where she has over 730k followers. She appeared on TODAY in May 2023 and gave some workout lessons to hosts Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones. Andrea was extremely active growing up and played soccer in high school and in college at Kent State University.

How Did Grant and Andrea Meet?

Grant and Andrea met in 2016 at a dinner party and started dating that year. The couple announced their engagement in April 2017, with a photo of them smiling on the beach as Andrea showed off her engagement ring. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Grant proposed to Andrea on the beach, the day after she moved into the actor’s home in Venice, California. Grant shared more details about the proposal when he appeared on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show.

“We worked out on the beach. I forgot the ring was in my backpack. We were sitting on the beach after. I thought she saw it,” he explained. “Turns out she hadn’t. It was such an impromptu proposal and random moment that she thought I was joking when I proposed. It was not a very good proposal. She laughed at first. And then she did say yes.”

Grant and Andrea’s Wedding

Grant and Andrea got married in December 2018 at Valentine DTLA in Los Angeles. “I can confirm that Grant Gustin and LA Thoma were married this past weekend. It was a most beautiful ceremony that was shared by their families and close friends,” Grant’s manager told PEOPLE in a statement after the wedding. Several celebs reportedly attended the wedding including Supergirl‘s Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist (also one of Grant’s former Glee castmates), and Broadway stars like Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, and Dear Evan Hansen’s Taylor Trensch, Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross, and Leela Rothenberg.

Grant and Andrea’s Daughter

Grant and Andrea announced the birth of their daughter Juniper on August 17, 2021. Andrea shared a photo of her newborn’s feet and wrote, “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed. We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.” Grant and Andrea had announced that she was pregnant in February 2021, with a photo of the couple, with their dogs, holding up a photo of the sonogram. “adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :),” the caption read.

Grant, Andrea and Juniper make up a happy family of three. On Mother’s Day 2023, Grant shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, with a photo of Andrea and Juniper. “A strong Mama, supportive wife, dependable & caring friend. Straight up boss. We’re all so lucky to have you in our lives,” Grant wrote. The couple does not show their daughter’s face on social media.