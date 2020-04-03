Grant Gustin Mourns The ‘Devastating’ Death Of 16-Year-Old ‘The Flash’ Co-Star Logan Williams

Grant Gustin — Barry Allen’s actor in ‘The Flash’ — has been rocked by heartbreaking news. Logan Williams, who played the younger version of Grant’s role, ‘passed away suddenly.’

Just six years ago, Grant Gustin, 30, was filming the pilot episode of The Flash with Logan Williams, who wasn’t even a teenager yet. Now, the actor who plays Barry Allen (AKA, The Flash) in the CW series is reflecting on this memory to react to tragic news. Logan, who played the younger version of Grant’s superhero character, died at just 16 years old on Thursday, April 2.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Grant wrote on Instagram a day after Logan’s death. For the post, he shared a snapshot of a special memory: Grant and Logan smiling while filming the very first episode of The Flash. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014,” Grant continued. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

Grant further encouraged fans to keep Logan and the young actor’s family “in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all.” Of course, Grant was referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has driven everyone to quarantine inside. Sadly, this also means that Logan’s mother, Marlyse Williams, can not mourn this tragedy with her loved ones in person.

Marlyse revealed that she and Logan’s family are “absolutely devastated” over the unexpected death to Tri-City News, a newspaper based in Port Coquitlam, Canada (where Logan attended school). However, she “cannot grieve for her son with her family because of COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions” and is therefore “mourning alone,” the newspaper reported.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” the grieving mother added. In addition to appearing in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Flash, Logan played Miles Montgomery in the Hallmark Channel drama series When Calls the Heart. His acting achievements earned him a nomination for “Best Emerging Performer” for his role in The Flash at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA Awards, and a win for two Joey Awards — best “Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series” and “TV Series Ensemble” — for his work in When Calls the Heart.