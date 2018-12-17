Grant Gustin: ‘The Flash’ & ‘Glee’ Star Marries LA Thoma In Beautiful 20s Themed Ceremony

Congrats to Grant Gustin and LA Thoma! ‘The Flash’ star and the physical therapist tied the knot on December 16, according to his manager. See the cute pic of the newlyweds here!

The Flash is a married man! The superhero’s IRL counterpart, Grant Gustin, 28, married his longtime girlfriend, physical therapist LA Thoma, 30, in a romantic, 20s-themed ceremony on December 16. The sweet couple, who got engaged in April 2017, haven’t spoken out about their wedding yet, but Grant’s manager, Robert Stein, spilled the beans on Instagram: “What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union,” he wrote.

“Wishing them both a Lifetime of Love and Happiness. They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together.” The sweet message accompanied an adorable pic of Robert with the newlyweds in a photo booth, presumably at their wedding. You can’t see their full outfits, but Grant looks dashing (sorry; couldn’t help it) in a bowtie and button-down, and LA is radiant in white with a delicate flower crown. We’re so excited to see pics of their ensembles! We’re sure LA looks incredible, considering she’s been documenting her pre-wedding workouts on Instagram for the last few months!

The wedding reportedly took place at Valentine DTLA, according to E! News, a 9000-square-foot, totally enviable venue erected in the 1920s. The guest list was a who’s who of famous faces, including Supergirl‘s Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist (also one of Grant’s former Glee cast-mates), and tons of Broadway stars: Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Dear Evan Hansen’s Taylor Trensch, Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross, and Leela Rothenberg.

HollywoodLife reached out to Grant’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.