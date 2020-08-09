Goldie Hawn Through The Years — See 14 Glamorous Then And Now Photos Of The Hollywood Icon

Goldie Hawn has kept audiences entertained for over five decades now and the 74-year-old shows no signs at stopping anytime soon!

We just love, love, LOVE Goldie Hawn! The Hollywood icon has done an incredible job at staying super relevant throughout the years as her career continues to blossom. She became a huge star in her early 20’s thanks to her memorable appearances on the television classic Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In before successfully transitioning into the world of films. Goldie was then able to snag an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Cactus Flower, further cementing her permanent place in the entertainment world.

Things kept getting better and better for her in the years to come. Goldie starred in other major motion picture classics including Private Benjamin (for which she received her 2nd Oscar nomination), and Overboard, which costarred her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 69. The two have been an item for almost forty years now but have yet to make it down the aisle!

Something that fans definitely took note of was how incredible she looked as she got older. She poked fun at it when she played an actress dealing with ageism in Hollywood in the 1996 film The First Wives Club alongside fellow funny ladies and stunning gals Bette Midler, 74, and Diane Keaton, 74.

Goldie, no matter what, always excelled in the fashion department. The bubbly blonde has managed to steal attention in whatever she’s wearing whether it be a sizzling dress at a major awards show or something comfy casual while she’s out and about. Her lookalike daughter Kate Hudson, 41, has no doubt taken on her mom’s unique sense of style along the way.

Goldie nearly broke the internet in August 2020 when she posted an amazing video of her busting a move to the Outkast smash hit “Hey Ya!” She shook her behind in just a black top and workout pants while doing the dishes, leaving fans in total hysterics.

