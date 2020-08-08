Goldie Hawn proved that ‘washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore’ when she took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of herself looking fabulous while dancing up a storm in her kitchen.

Goldie Hawn, 74, was a gorgeous sight to see on Aug. 7 when she showed off some impressive dance moves! The actress was listening to “Hey Ya!” by Oukast while doing dishes in her kitchen during the memorable moment, which she shared in an Instagram video, and it was the best thing you’ll see all day! In the clip, she has her blonde hair down and is wearing a black tank top, matching black pants, and blue sneakers and she starts off by shaking her hips while standing in front of the sink before picking up a plate and moving across the floor.

Her youngest son, Wyatt Russell, 34, then makes an appearance in the clip and can be seen dancing along with his mom after she walks up to him while happily busting a move. After she puts the plate away, Goldie goes on to dance back to the sink while raising her hands and singing along to the song. She then picks up two glasses and turns around to put them on a table as her partner Kurt Russell, 69, can quickly be seen standing there before the video cuts off.

“Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! 💃🏼 It’s all up to us ❤️🍽,” Goldie captioned the post.

Fans were quick to write compliments about the energetic video in the comments section after it was published. “Goldie is my idol.. how amazing does she look???!!!” one fan wrote. “This just makes me smile!” another enthused. One fan called her “inspirational” while another wrote, “I’m not the only one who dances while washing dishes. 😁.”

Goldie is known for often sharing sweet and fun moments in pics and videos on social media, so her latest video isn’t too surprising. It was just a few months ago, in May, when she wowed followers with a different dance video that showed her moving her body while standing on a trampoline. She wore a similar outfit to her most recent video, including a black tank top and black leggings, and looked just as great!

We love seeing Goldie and her refreshing ways of keeping fit and staying happy! We hope to see more posts from her soon!