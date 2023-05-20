Glenn Close’s Daughter Annie Starke: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

Glenn Close is a legendary American actress

The OG ‘Fatal Attraction’ star has been nominated for 8 Oscars without a win

She’s been married three times and has one daughter

Glenn Close’s incredible Hollywood career has earned her a whopping 8 Academy Award nominations. Her film work — including The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife and Hillbilly Elegy — brought the nods and a ton of recognition for the Greenwich, Connecticut native, born in 1947. Her upcoming projects could see her tapped again for a trophy, as she slated for Lee Daniel’s horror film The Deliverance and the Finnish drama The Summer Book, per her IMDB.

The star would go on to have as much success in her personal life as in her professional, finding love quite a few times and welcoming a beautiful baby girl along the way, whom she often gushes about on her Instagram. Let’s learn more about Glenn’s only child, Annie Starke, below.

Annie’s Parents Were Never Married

By the time Glenn scared audiences with her incredible portrayal as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction in 1987, she was in a relationship with movie producer John Starke, whom she had met on the set of The World According to Garp. The couple had a daughter, Annie, in 1988. They split in the early 1990s but remained co-parenting champs for Annie. “I credit my parents for keeping me grounded and keeping it normal,” Annie told People in 2018. “I still have my oldest friends since high school. It was a wonderful place to grow up.”

She Is Also An Actress

Annie studied art history at Hamilton College before embarking on her acting career, where she was ready for the trappings of Hollywood, being royalty herself! “I am very independent in all aspects of my life, especially about my profession,” she told Paper in 2018. “I certainly knew what I was getting myself into when I got into this profession, so I came prepared with guns locked and loaded.”

Annie Played A Younger Version Of Her Mom

In Annie’s first major film role, The Wife, she played a younger version of Glenn’s character. “We really worked hard on this character and put a lot of our souls into,” Annie told People in 2018. “I had to go super deep for this one.”

In an appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview, Glenn echoed the sentiment. “I actually said, ‘You’re the one who has to lay down the character. You play the young Joan. So whatever you do in the flashbacks has everything to do with how I am later,’” Glenn recalled telling Annie.

She Forbade Glenn From Doing The Cruella de Vil Laugh

Annie’s first taste of her mom’s film stardom was 1996′ 101 Dalmations, where Glenn took on the iconic role of puppy-stealing maniac Cruella de Vil. “101 Dalmatians was the first movie of my mom’s [films] I watched,” she recalled to People. “She’s made so many kids cry over the years with that laugh. I forbade her doing it!”

Annie Gushes About Glenn On Social Media

Annie isn’t shy to shout out her love and support for her parents. On Mother’s Day 2023, Annie took to her Instagram to give a glowing tribute to her famous mama. Alongside a gorgeous snap of the duo, Annie wrote, “The greatest. The kindest. The weirdest. The baddest. The prime. Love you with all I got @glennclose.”