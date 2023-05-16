Jenelle Evans Posts Rare Photo With Mom Barbara For Mother’s Day After Winning Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara Evans have healed their once-turbulent relationship. After the Teen Mom 2 alum regained custody of her son Jace, 13, from Barbara, Jenelle and her mom celebrated Mother’s Day together on Sunday, May 14. Jenelle posted a family photo that included Barbara, her husband David Eason, her three kids, and her stepdaughter Maryssa Eason. “It’s nice when we can all get along #HappyMothersDay,” Jenelle captioned her post. The reality star included more family pics, including one snapshot of her and Jace, who is officially taller than his mom now.

Jenelle’s Mother’s Day celebration comes almost two months after she won back legal custody of Jace, who she shares with her ex Andrew Lewis. Jenelle had given her parental rights over to Barbara shortly after Jace was born in 2009. But Jenelle announced on March 18 that she became Jace’s legal guardian again, sharing an emotional video of her signing the paperwork.

“MyHappyEnding , ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support!” Jenelle wrote alongside the video. “Words cant descibe [sic] how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom,” she added. Jenelle’s video also showed the proud mom crying in her car after finding out that she officially got custody of Jace back.

In a statement, Jenelle offered more details about how she and Barbara finally came to the agreement. “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” she said, per US Weekly. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.”

Jenelle welcomed her son Jace when she was a senior in high school in 2009, with her then-beau Andrew Lewis. Her journey into motherhood was documented on 16 and Pregnant, and later, on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after nine and a half seasons on the show.