Jenelle Evans Shares Rare Family Photo After Regaining Custody Of Son Jace, 13

Nothing says Easter like a family photo session! Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans, 31, took to Instagram on Apr. 10, to share a carousel of family photos with her three kids and her stepdaughter Maryssa Eason. “Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster,” she captioned the sweet post with her husband, David Eason. In the snapshots, the blonde beauty rocked a floral top, while her 13-year-old son, Jace, matched with his dad in a plaid button-up.

Meanwhile, her son, Kaiser Orion, 8, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, looked dapper in a light-blue polo shirt and khaki pants. Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley Jolie, 6, looked like her mom’s mini-me in an adorable multi-patterned dress and sparkly white sneakers. Soon after the TV personality shared the post, many of her 3.1 million followers gushed over the happy family in the comments section. A plethora of them were excited to see Jace back in the picture, as Jenelle recently regained custody of him from her mother, Barbara Evans, on Mar. 18.

“Omg how cuuute [sic]! Marisa and Jace are so grown,” one admirer noted, while another added, “OMG look at Jace!!!” Of course, many of the proud mom’s fans couldn’t help but notice how much Ensley is her momma’s look-a-like daughter. “Ensley looks just like you!!”, a third fan quipped, with another chiming in with, “If I didn’t already know I’d say Marissa could easily pass as your daughter!” David welcomed his daughter during a previous relationship.

As previously mentioned, Jenelle’s post comes just three weeks after she shared an emotional video regarding the fact that she regained custody of Jace after giving her mom parental rights over a decade ago. “#MyHappyEnding , ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe [sic] how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom,” she captioned the video of her signing the paperwork on Mar. 18. In the post, Jenelle was seen crying in her car after finding out that she officially got custody of Jace back.

“Ok so I just bawled my eyes out. You never gave up and that is what Jace will remember,” one fan commented on the adorable video, with another adding, “This literally makes me feel like we all won a long battle here.” Jenelle welcomed her son Jace when she was a senior in high school in 2010, with her then-beau Andrew Lewis. Her journey into motherhood was documented on 16 and Pregnant, and later, on Teen Mom 2. She recently spoke to US Weekly about how her mother came to the decision of handing over the parental rights back to the 31-year-old. “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” she told the outlet on Mar. 18. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.”