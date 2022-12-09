Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo

Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.

A third pic showed Ensley with her arm around big brother Kaiser in front of the building, and in a fourth the adorable siblings happily smiled inside the event, with Ensley rocking a paper crown. Another photo showed Kaiser and Ensley happily enjoying frozen beverages. In the final snap, she showed off a sparkly new tiara and the duo smiled for the camera, Kaiser’s arm affectionately around his sister’s shoulder.

Many of the reality star’s 3.1 million followers were thrilled for the outing and took to the comments section to react. “Omg Kaiser is so grown now, I remember his little self on teen mom. Y’all need a update on Teen Mom,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Girl you are an awesome mom! We grow and we learn! You are doing so awesome! I can see you love your babies!” “Ensley is Beyond Adorable! There is absolutely Zero denieing [SIC] She is Her Mini Me!” remarked a third. Yet another reacted, “You look so good!!! You look happy!! And so do the babies!!!!”

This isn’t the first time fans have noticed Ensley’s strong resemblance to her mom. Back in October, Jenelle took to TikTok to share a school picture with undeniable “mom” vibes. “I’m having a better day you guys, Ensley’s school pictures just came in and you guys got to see this – her hair!” Jenelle said in the video clip, in which she showed fans the school photo. “Y’all I totally forgot she had tinsel in her hair, but look how shiny it came out,” adding that her daughter is “super adorable” and saying that “she made my day.”