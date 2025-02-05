Gisele Bundchen’s Children: Her Kids With Tom Brady, Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly a mama times three! The supermodel, 44, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to a Wednesday, February 5 report by TMZ. Neither a name nor sex for the child has yet been revealed, though the Brazilian beauty is reportedly “super happy,” and both mother and child are healthy. The outlet reported that she had secretly given birth “recently.”

Motherhood has always been a good look for the bombshell — and in a 2023 interview, she admitted that she defines success in terms other than fashion. “I think, for me, success means that I have raised children who have right values,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“You know what I mean? Because then, whenever I’m ready to leave, I know I have left something behind that is beautiful and that is an asset versus something different. It makes me proud to see how they’re all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that, they’re flourishing into their own beings.”

Amid reports that she’s added another little “success” to her family, here’s what to know about her three kiddos.

Benjamin Rein Brady (Tom Brady)

Gisele and ex-husband Tom Brady, who were married from 2009-2022, welcomed their first child Benjamin Rein Brady on December 8, 2009 in Boston. He’s now 15 years old. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest boy on earth,” the proud mama shared via Instagram Stories on his 15th birthday last December. “You have the biggest heart and it’s amazing to see you grow into an incredible young man. Ti amo muito (“I love you so much.”)

Vivan Lake Brady (Tom Brady)

Vivian Lake Brady, Gisele’s little lookalike, was born to the former couple on December 5, 2012, also in Boston. She’s now 12 years old, and is frequently seen enjoying equestrian lessons as her proud mother looks on. In a December 5 set of Instagram Stories, Gisele gushed over her “ray of sunshine.” “You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for and I’m so blessed to be your mama!” she wrote.

Unnamed Baby With Joaquim Valente

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, TMZ reported the arrival of Gisele’s third child, her first with Joachim Valente. No date of birth was revealed, but the outlet claimed it was “recently.” “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE of the impending arrival, back in October.