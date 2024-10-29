Is Gisele Bündchen Pregnant Again in 2024? Inside the Rumors

Image Credit: GC Images

A baby is on the way—at least for Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The 44-year-old has not officially confirmed her pregnancy, but multiple outlets have reported it. This news comes after the model divorced former NFL star Tom Brady in 2022. According to TMZ, the former Victoria’s Secret angel shared the news with her ex-husband and their children before they could find out through the media.

As this news is just breaking, fans are wondering if Gisele is actually pregnant, and Hollywood Life has rounded up some information to address this.

How Many Kids Does Gisele Bündchen Have?

Gisele has two children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with Tom. She was also the stepmother to Tom’s other son, Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan from their previous relationship.

Who Is Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend?

Gisele is dating Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor. The two went from being friends to lovers after she began training with him. In a video post shared on Instagram in February 2022, she showcased her skills and noted, “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better.” She also mentioned in her caption, referring to his business with his brothers, “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

Like the soon-to-be mother of three, Joaquim is also from Brazil.

Is Gisele Bündchen Pregnant in 2024?

Although the model has not confirmed the news, a source told People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Photos published by Page Six of Gisele arriving at a Pilates class on October 12, 2024, have resurfaced, showing her in baggy clothes, leading to speculation that she may have been hiding a baby bump.