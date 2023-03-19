Gisele Bundchen Bonds With Daughter Vivian, 10, As They Horseback Ride On Beach

Gisele Bundchen, 42, showed off the close bond she has with her daughter Vivian, 10, in new Instagram story photos and video. The model and her mini me were horseback riding beside each other on a beach and a wooded trail, in the posts, and reached out to hold hands at one point. They both had their long hair down and looked relaxed and content as they enjoyed the pastime.

Gisele wore a white tank top and jeans, during the outing, while Vivian wore a white T-shirt and light gray pants. Gisele’s son and Vivian’s brother, Benjamin, 13, didn’t appear to be with them during the activity. Gisele shares both of her children with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

The horseback riding comes after it was reported that Gisele has been spending time with Tom’s friend, Jeffrey Soffer. “Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Since Jeffrey, who was previously married to Elle Macpherson, is good friends with Tom, whom Gisele split from in Oct. 2022, he’s known the family for years. Like the beauty, he has three kids from a previous relationship and split from Elle in 2017. He’s also reportedly worth $2.2 billion.

Jeffrey and Tom first met after the former NFL player reportedly bought a $17 million plot of land next to him in Miami, FL in 2020. The purchase was managed by executives at Soffer’s company, Fontainebleau Development, per the Daily Mail. They were also seen hanging out without Gisele a few times earlier this year. One of them included David Beckham and some of their kids.

Before the report about her and Jeffrey, Gisele was rumored to have been romantically involved with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. She seemed to indirectly squash the rumors, though, when she shared a cryptic message in both English and Portuguese on Mar. 15. “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact,” she captioned a photo of herself hanging out outside. “Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”