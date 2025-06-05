‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Ending Explained: See Spoilers

Image Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Peaches, if you thought that the season 2 finale of Ginny & Georgia made your head spin, hate to say it, but the season 3 finale is arguably more dramatic. The hit Netflix series starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey released its third season in June 2025, more than two years after viewers watched Georgia get arrested at her wedding at the end of season 2. So, how did this recent season conclude?

Hollywood Life is breaking down the ending of Ginny & Georgia‘s third season below! (Warning: spoilers for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia are ahead).

Does Georgia Get Found Guilty?

Georgia is found not guilty by the jury. She can now get her life back in order and regain custody of Austin and Ginny, but Austin is struggling to live with a guilt of his own: letting an innocent person take the fall while his mom is free.

Is Georgia Pregnant at the End of Season 3?

It certainly sounds like there’s a chance that Georgia is pregnant by the end of season 3. Though a few episodes into the season, Georgia uses her daughter’s pregnancy test to fake a pregnancy, Ginny notices something that her mother does in the final episode: drinking milk.

“Mom, didn’t you say you drink milk when you’re pregnant?” Ginny asks her mom while Georgia takes a sip. They both look at each other shocked before the season ends.

Why Did Georgia Kill Cynthia’s Husband Tom?

In short, Georgia killed Tom to put Cynthia out of her misery. Since Tom was in a coma, Cynthia vented to Georgia while drunk, saying, “I just want it to be over.” So, while trying to be a good friend, Georgia smothered Tom’s face with a pillow and killed him. Little did Georgia know was that Austin was watching his mom from inside the cupboard.

Is There Going to be a Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

Yes, Netflix renewed Ginny & Georgia for season 4, but production has not begun on the new season at the time of publication. Since season 3 premiered more than two years after the second season aired, fans can expect the fourth to come out in either 2026 or 2027.