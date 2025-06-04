What Time Does ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Come Out? Season 3 Premiere

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

More than two years after that intense season 2 finale aired, Ginny & Georgia is finally back for season 3. The hit series ended on a major cliffhanger in January 2023, and fans have been anxiously waiting to find out what happens next. So, now that we’re in the third season, what time can viewers watch the premiere episode?

The synopsis for season 3 is enough to grip viewers. “It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this,” the synopsis reads. “Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove — is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

With series stars Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny) back alongside their co-stars, the third season will explore the aftermath of Georgia’s mid-wedding arrest.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down when you can see new episodes of Ginny & Georgia and more about season 3.

When Is the Next Season of Ginny & Georgia Available?

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia comes out on June 5, 2025, on Netflix.

What Time Does Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Come Out?

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia premieres on June 5 at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia?

There are 10 episodes in total of season 3.

What Happened in the Season 2 Finale of Ginny & Georgia?

In the season 2 finale episode, Georgia is arrested at her wedding to Paul Randolph after she fatally suffocated a comatose Tom Fuller to spare his family from more suffering.

While previously speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert acknowledged how Georgia’s arrest effectively ruined her “fairy-tale wedding and [left] the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance,” adding that season 3 will delve into even more obstacles for Ginny and Georgia.

“Season 3 is our most ambitious and explosive season yet,” Sarah pointed out. “Going into it, we knew our core driving force isn’t the plot twists and turns, but the emotional truth of these two women. We care about these characters, they are messy and complicated and real, and that’s why we’re invested in the wild season they’re about to go through.”