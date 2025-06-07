‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 Release Date: When Does it Come Out?

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ginny & Georgia ended season 2 on a major cliffhanger, but season 3 had an even bigger one. The popular Netflix series starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry just aired its third season in June 2025, and since most fans have already caught up on the episodes, many are wondering when they can expect season 4 to be released.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about season 4 of Ginny & Georgia.

Is Georgia Pregnant at the End of Season 3?

Yes, Georgia is actually pregnant. That shocking ending of the season 3 finale shows her and Ginny talking in the kitchen as Georgia takes a sip of milk, which Ginny points out she’s only done when she’s expecting.

“Ginny gets pregnant, Georgia fakes a pregnancy, and then Georgia really gets pregnant, and we don’t know who the dad is,” series creator Sarah Lampert told Netflix’s Tudum after season 3 was released on Netflix. “And when you say these things out loud, you’re like, ‘What in the world is this show?!’”

Antonia acknowledged this to Tudum, noting that the show “is really just about how Ginny and Georgia are mirrors and reflections of each other.”

“Ginny going through a pregnancy the same way that Georgia did, but having the support system in her decision for what to do about it, is the key difference between the two,” Antonia added. “Ginny is fully turning into Georgia by the end of the season. Georgia giving up [on fighting the charges] is something that really ignited the flame in Ginny that’s like, ‘No, you’re not allowed to give up. I’ve never seen you give up. That freaks me out, so now I’m going to have to be you in order to fix this. Because you won’t be you.'”

Who Is the Father of Georgia’s Baby?

As series creator Sarah said, no one knows who the father of Georgia’s baby is yet. Fans will have to wait patiently until season 4 premieres.

When Does Season 4 of Ginny & Georgia Come Out?

There is currently no set release date for season 4. Production has not begun yet either.