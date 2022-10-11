Geena Davis’ Husband: Everything About Her 3 Marriages & Longterm Romance With Reza Jarrahy

Geena Davis is an Oscar-winning actress known for films like Thelma & Louise, League of Their Own, & The Accidental Tourist.

The actress is not currently married.

The stunning activist was married to her costar Jeff Goldblum from camp classic The Fly.

Geena was recently honored with The Governor’s Award at the 2022 Emmy Awards for her work with The Geena Davis Institute on Gender In Media.

She recently accused Bill Murray of screaming at her while filming Quick Change in her new memoir.

Geena Davis, 66, is as beautiful as she is accomplished. The A League of Their Own star is known for her spectacular range, playing roles in everything from kids classic Stuart Little to culture defining flicks like Thelma & Louise, and even becoming an archer, almost making the 2000 Olympic team for her skill. Along the way, she’s forged relationships with leading men and even created a family with her most recent partner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy winning actress’s most intimate romantic relationships.

Richard Emmolo

Geena had a whirlwind romance with restaurateur Richard Emmolo in December 1977, promptly moving in with him at the beginning of 1978. The duo continued their romance and ultimately married on March 25, 1981. It wasn’t meant to be, however, and by February of 1983 they were already separated, with an official divorce to follow on June 27, 1984. Geena dated and was briefly engaged for a short time to her Thelma and Louise co-star Christopher McDonald following her marriage to Richard.

Jeff Goldblum

Geena’s second marriage was to Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum. They met on the set of Transylvania 6-5000 which was released in 1985. Jeff had split from his wife Patricia Gaul shortly before he started dating Geena. They got married on November 1, 1987 and starred in two additional movies together, The Fly and Earth Girls Are Easy. Unfortunately, Geena and Jeff’s marriage came to an end when Geena filed for divorce in October 1990. The divorce was finalized the following year.

Geena opened up about the breakup in a 1991 interview with People. “I’m sure we’re both pretty sad. We certainly had high hopes, every good intention. It’s upsetting,” she said, while mentioning that she felt like other people’s perceptions of their relationship didn’t match what it was really like. “Other people’s perceptions are that it’s just perfect, he’s the funniest guy. This is not a reflection on Jeff. I mean, it can apply equally to me. We were a normal couple and had all kinds of experiences. We weren’t sitting around just laughing all day, putting on shows for each other.”

Geena recently told People that her relationship with Jeff was “joyful”. “That was a magical chapter in my life,” the actress also said. Geena explained that she enjoyed being married to another actor because it’s “somebody who knows exactly what you’re going through.”

Renny Harlin

Geena’s third marriage was to Finnish filmmaker Renny Harlin. They dated for five years before they tied the knot on September 18, 1993. Renny directed Geena in two movies, 1995’s Cutthroat Island and 1996’s The Long Kiss Goodnight. Geena filed for divorce on August 26, 1997. Her reason for doing so was likely because her personal assistant gave birth to Renny’s child the day prior. Geena and Renny’s divorce was finalized in June 1998. The actress has barely spoken about that relationship publicly since then.

Reza Jarrahy

Geena had a 20-year relationship with Iranian-American craniofacial plastic surgeon Reza Jarrahy. They started dating in 1998 and it was believed that they got married on September 1, 2001. Geena and Reza welcomed three children together, daughter Alizeh, 20, and fraternal twin sons Kaiis and Kian, 18. Reza legally filed for divorce from Geena in May 2018. They eventually settled their divorce in October 2021 after a custody battle.

During Geena and Reza’s five-year separation, Geena filed court documents in Sept. 2018 and claimed that she was never legally married to Reza. Geena alleged that the couple had a “marriage-like ceremony,” but never obtained a marriage license and “never intended to marry”, according to People. However, Reza insisted that the marriage was legitimate since the ceremony was reportedly officiated by his father, who is an officiant by Islamic law.

Back in 2006, Geena told Good Housekeeping that she didn’t hesitate to get “married” for a fourth time. “I did say to Reza, ‘You’re about to become someone’s fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?’ But as for myself, I wasn’t nervous at all,” the Commander in Chief star shared. “I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had pulled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn’t run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It’s like I discovered a whole other way to live.”