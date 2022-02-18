Jeff Goldblum’s Wife: All About Marriage To Emilie Livingston & His Previous Relationships

The ‘Jurassic Park’ star is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, and throughout his career, he’s been married thrice! Find out more about all three of Jeff Goldblum’s marriages here!

Few actors have had as varied of a career as Jeff Goldblum with the same level of praise as the 69-year-old actor. After making his film debut in 1974 with a part in Death Wish, Jeff starred in a number of blockbusters throughout the next few decades including beloved sci-fi thrillers like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day. He’s also had huge roles in a ton of genres like The Big Chill, Vibes, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. While continuing to be a huge actor, Jeff has also put his other talents to good use, performing with a jazz band called The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra over the years. The band put out their first album in 2018.

Throughout his life, Jeff has been married on three occasions, and he became a dad with his third and current wife Emilie Livingston. Jeff and Emilie seem totally in love with each other. Find out everything you need to know about his marriage and his past relationships here!

Patricia Gaul

Jeff’s first marriage was to fellow actress Patricia Gaul, 76. The pair wed in 1980 and they were together until 1985, per IMDb. While not much is known about their relationship, the pair did appear in the 1983 comedy The Big Chill and the 1985 western flick Silverado together. Like her ex-husband, Patricia is also an actress who continued working in small TV and movie roles throughout the 80s and 90s. Some of Patricia’s other biggest roles were the 1987 drama Some Kind of Wonderful and the 2000 comedy Road Trip.

Geena Davis

After splitting from Patricia, Jeff became romantically linked to his frequent co-star Geena Davis, 66. The pair appeared in a number of sci-fi cult classics throughout the end of the 1980s, including Earth Girls are Easy and Transylvania 6-5000. The pair is probably best remembered though as the on-screen couple of Veronica Quaife and Seth Brundle in the classic horror thriller The Fly. The pair were married from November 1987 until October 1990.

Jeff described his first impression of Geena that she was was “gorgeously shy” in an interview with GQ, per Jezebel. Despite being infatuated with her, he admitted that he thought he wasn’t going to have a chance. “I really like this woman and she’s not going to like me. How can I ever make her like me?” he said.

At the time, he was totally head-over-heels for his co-star. The couple had tied the knot in a spur of the moment ceremony in Las Vegas. “Geena made love, falling in love, so easy. She’s purely loving, beguiling – irresistible. Steps would be taken gradually sometimes, and sometimes it swept along. And, of course, I’m wildly attracted to her,” he told GQ while they were married.

The pair split in 1990, and Geena filed for divorce after wrapping on her classic movie Thelma and Louise. Despite the relationship not working, it sounded like the split was fairly amicable. Geena opened up about the breakup in a 1991 interview with People. “I’m sure we’re both pretty sad. We certainly had high hopes, every good intention. It’s upsetting,” she said, while mentioning that she felt like other people’s perceptions of their relationship didn’t match what it was really like. “Other people’s perceptions are that it’s just perfect, he’s the funniest guy. This is not a reflection on Jeff. I mean, it can apply equally to me. We were a normal couple and had all kinds of experiences. We weren’t sitting around just laughing all day, putting on shows for each other.”

After the split from Geena, Jeff ended up dating his Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern. The pair met while shooting the dinosaur thrillers, but their relationship also wasn’t meant to be, and they split after two years together in 1997, via Insider. The pair also seem like they’re on good terms though, as both are expected to appear in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion together, according to IMDb.

Emilie Livingston

After his relationship with Geena fizzled out, Jeff didn’t remarry again for over 20 years, but he’s been happily married to retired Olympic gymnast Emilie Livingston, 39, since November 2014. The pair are clearly crazy about each other, and the couple have had two kids (with aquatic names) together over their 8-year marriage. The pair had their first son Charlie Ocean, 6, in 2015, and their younger boy River Joe, 4, in 2017.

The pair met in the most unlikely of places: while working out. Jeff detailed their first meeting (with hilarious comedic narration) in a 2018 interview with Wired. “We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation,” he said. The rest, as they say, is history.