Jeff Goldblum, 69, & Wife, 39, Twin In Striped Outfits For Night Out At Prada Event — Photo

Jeff Goldblum lovingly held hands with his wife Emilie Livingston as they arrived at a Los Angeles Prada event in style.

Jeff Goldblum, 69, and his wife Emilie Livingston, 39, looked so stylish for their latest date night. The power couple matched in fashionable striped outfits when heading to a Prada event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Feb. 16). Jeff looked so handsome in his colorful, striped silk shirt and matching tie, which was completely identical to his wife’s striped collared shirt and matching skirt.

The couple styled their matching outfits differently. The Jurassic Park actor sported a grey cardigan and black trouser pants, as well as pairs of glasses and black shoes. As for Emilie, the former Olympian added to her look with a white headband, black socks, and a pair of white sneakers. She fittingly brought a Prada handbag to the luxury fashion house’s event.

Jeff and Emilie have been married since 2014 and share two children: sons Charlie, 6, and River, 4. The couple are rarely seen out and about with their kids, except for when the family of four went to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for an early Mother’s Day celebration last year. Jeff and Emilie didn’t wear matching outfits for the occasion, but they did each look super fashionable per usual!

Before Emilie, Jeff was married to actresses Patricia Gaul and Geena Davis. He met his current wife at Equinox gym on Sunset Boulevard in L.A. “I saw her from across a crowded room and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation,” he told Wired in 2018.