See Pics

Jeff Goldblum, 68, Wife Emilie, 38, Seen In Rare Pics With Their Adorable Sons, Charlie, 5, & River, 4

Jeff Goldblum, Emilie, Kids
BACKGRID
Jeff Goldblum 'Sunday Brunch' TV show, London, UK - 03 Nov 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jeff Goldblum, Emilie Livingston, and the children were seen leaving an early Mother’s Day dinner at Craig's. The family gave a beautiful and stylish display. Pictured: Jeff Goldblum, Emilie Livingston BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Goldblum poses at the Disney + launch event promoting "The World According to Jeff Goldblum " at the London West Hollywood hotel on in West Hollywood, Calif Disney+ Launch Event Portrait Session, West Hollywood, USA - 19 Oct 2019
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10442180h) Exclusive - Jeff Goldblum at Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch, held at Hollywood Athletic Club, Los Angeles, CA @tiffanyandco #TiffanyMens Exclusive - Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie took their two sons for a dinner outing in Los Angeles on the evening before Mother’s Day and they all looked stylish while posing for photos outside the restaurant.

Jeff Goldblum, 68, and his wife Emilie Livingston, 38, stepped out with their two sons Charlie, 5, and River, 4, to celebrate Mother’s Day early on the night of May 8! The family-of-four was all dressed up and looking as cute as could be while standing outside of Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, where they dined for the night out. Jeff donned a black leather jacket over a black and white patterned button-down shirt, black pants, and black shoes while Emilie wore a white sheer mini dress with black polka dots and ruffles and black strappy heels.

Jeff Goldblum, Emilie, Kids
Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie stand outside Craig’s restaurant with their kids. (BACKGRID)

Charlie showed off white overalls with blue stripes over a red shirt. He added bright green and white slip-on shoes to the look as well. River had on a similar outfit that included a red top with black polka dots, white shorts with blue stripes, and blue and white slip-on shoes. The whole family also wore face masks as they held hands and stayed close during the fun outing.

Jeff Goldblum’s family was all dressed to impress. (BACKGRID)

Jeff’s latest dinner date with his family is a headline-making one since he’s rarely seen out and about with his kids, especially. The actor opened up about how he thought he wouldn’t have kids before welcoming his sons, in a 2019 interview with Radio Times, and revealed how his relationship with Emilie, whom he married in 2014, changed that.

“I never thought that I was going to do it. I had never been particularly passionate [about fatherhood] or envisioned it for myself – I don’t have any nieces or nephews, had never seen a birth before,” he said in the interview. “In the couple of lovely previous marriages I had, there was some fantasy talk about it, but never any serious business. And I always thought it was a good thing that I didn’t have any drama with kids and breaking up.”

“We thought about it for a year, talked about it with my therapist, went in together,” he added while referring to Emilie. “After a year of that, I said, ‘Yeah, this sounds kinda good, let’s get married and have kids.”‘