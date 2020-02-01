Brad Pitt’s ‘Thelma & Louise’ Co-Star Geena Davis Reveals Why He’s So ‘Incredible’ Amid Oscars Buzz

Geena Davis gushed about her longtime friend Brad Pitt, revealing she thought he had ‘star quality’ and ‘charisma’ when they met way back in 1991!

With the Oscars just a week away, Brad Pitt, 56, has his former Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis, 64, in his corner! “I wish him all the best. I’m so thrilled with all the attention that he’s getting and I adore that movie and him in it,” the actress gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Jan. 30. “He’s just a great guy,” she continued. Brad has a big evening coming up with his nod in the Best Supporting Actor category for his highly acclaimed role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.

Brad and Geena go way back to the Ridley Scott directed flick, which has become a classic since its release nearly 30 years ago. In the film, Geena’s character Thelma falls for bad boy J.D., which was Brad’s first major movie role. “I got to tell you, when he was just auditioning I was so impressed. He had so much star quality and so much charisma it was incredible,” Geena continued. “Seeing it on a big screen you remember how cinematic it is. It’s so beautiful, the skies and the scenery really made the story epic in that sense,” she reflected back on the California and Utah shot film.

The pair have kept in touch over the years, and, naturally, crossed paths over award season! “I saw him about a week ago at a party,” Gina added. “It was so great. I’ve run into him here and there at events and things.” Brad has been a fixture at shows this season, earning several awards for Once Upon A Time, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Brad isn’t the only Thelma & Louise co-star that Geena keeps in touch with, counting her co-star Susan Sarandon, 73 — a.k.a. Louise — among her close friends. “We’re still really good friends. We’re living on opposite coasts so we don’t see each other as often as we would like to, but it was great to have an excuse to do that. We watched about half of [Thelma & Louise] together also. Super fun. We love the movie. We’re really proud of it,” Geena spilled, confirming there is not a sequel in the works! “No sequel and no reboot. Nobody else is going to play those parts,” she confirmed.