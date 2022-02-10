‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer: Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant & Ian Malcolm Reunite Nearly 30 Years Later

The trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ features the epic return of several iconic characters from the dinosaur franchise’s first film, including Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler.

It’s a good time to be a Jurassic World fan, and that’s because the trailer is here for the upcoming third film, Jurassic World: Dominion. Universal Pictures released the first look at the final film of the Jurassic World trilogy, which arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022, and it looks absolutely epic. There’s action, drama, and of course, dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs are now roaming around the world untethered after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Owen, Claire, and Daisie are still keeping a close eye on Blue and Maisie. While Claire believes they can’t keep Maisie forever, Owen thinks it’s his job to protect her. “If they find her, we’re never going to see her again,” he says.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who are all reprising their roles from the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park. Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant come face-to-face after all these years. They have a new challenge to face together and will be working alongside their old friend Ian Malcolm and the new generation. “Bigger… why do they always have to go bigger,” Ian says when a massive dinosaur comes near the group.

Jurassic World: Dominion was initially expected to release on June 11, 2021, but the movie was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Producers have confirmed the movie will take place in 2022 and will be the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. “Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day,” director Colin Trevorrow told ScreenRant last year. “So Big Rock took place a year or so after Fallen Kingdom in 2019, when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to. It’s absolutely massive; it’s a whole section of the state. And so she’s just been living in there; they’ve been struggling to catch her for a very long time. So this is about four years later – it’s when the movie comes out, so 2022.”

A 17-second teaser of Jurassic World 3 was previously released on June 21, 2021, that featured dinosaurs roaming freely. A 5-minute extended preview was unveiled in the previews before F9, which was released on June 25. The special preview included a prologue to the film’s narrative and was set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth.