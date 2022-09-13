Geena Davis’ Kids: Meet The Oscar & Golden Globe Winner’s 3 Children

Geena Davis, 66, is often in the spotlight for her incredible acting and humanitarian work, but her private work as a mom is just as, if not more, important. The actress shares three children, including Alizeh, 20, and 18-year-old twins, Kaiis, and Kian, with her ex-husband Reza Jarrahy, and once admitted she felt “lucky” having them in her 40s rather than at a younger age. “I always felt lucky that I had my kids late, because I just feel like I changed so much,” she told The Guardian. “I always knew I wanted kids, but what I was doing waiting that long, I don’t know. I never tried before, in other words. But it’s been great. And twins are fun!”

Find out more about Geena’s three children below!

Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy

Alizeh is the first-born child of Geena and Reza. She was born in 2002 and maintains a private life. As the only daughter of the Oscar winner, Geena previously said she tries to empower Alizeh in the best way she can. “I can’t stop our culture from sending disempowering messages to my daughter, no matter how much I limit her media exposure. But I can tell her that it’s wrong. I can teach her that it’s unfair and needs to change,” she said, according to the Huffington Post.

Kaiis Steven & Kian William Jarrahy

Kaiis and Kian are twins and the youngest children of Geena and Reza. The lookalike brothers were born in May 2004 and were 13 when their parents divorced. Although they stay mostly out of the spotlight, like their sister, they sometimes attend events with their famous mom. Kian made headlines at the 2022 Emmy Awards when he showed up to the event with Geena and happily posed on the carpet. He wore a dashing suit with no tie and was all smiles as he put his arm around the A League of their Own star.

Geena previously talked about the addition of the twins to her family when they were born. “My daughter was two when they were born, so that meant three kids under the age of three at home. And I was worried because part of me thought, ‘am I going to be able to love boys as much as I love my little girl?’ Of course, I do, and it’s been really wonderful. But it was overwhelming,” she said.