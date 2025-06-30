What Really Happened Between Francie Fak & Natalie on ‘The Bear’: Feud Explained

Image Credit: HULU

Fans of The Bear are well aware of the drama that ensues in the kitchen, but what about outside of the restaurant? In season 4, viewers got a few answers to the major feud between Natalie (Abby Elliott) and an old friend named Francine “Francie” Fak as both women go to war with one another at Richie’s ex-wife Tiffany’s wedding. So, what exactly happened between Francie and Nat?

Hollywood Life has the full breakdown of what went down between Nat and Francie below.

Who Is Francine ‘Francie’ Fak on The Bear?

Francie Fak — or as Natalie calls her “Francie f**kin’ Fak” at the wedding — is the sister of Neil, Ted and Sammy Fak. She was also friends with Natalie in the past.

Since the Faks have been besties with the Berzatto family for years, it makes sense that Nat and Francie were apparently close at one point.

Who Plays Francine ‘Francie’ Fake in The Bear?

The talented Brie Larson plays Francie Fak! Brie was revealed in season 4, episode 7. As she walks into the wedding, Natalie greets her icily, and the two women verbally claw at each other immediately.

SO THATS WHY SUGAR HATES FRANCIE IM CACKLINGBGHJXKpic.twitter.com/YDMS1kIPJK — 🫀 (@DEMIETAYLRS) June 26, 2025

Why Are Francie and Natalie Fighting at the Wedding in The Bear?

Natalie makes it clear that Francie betrayed her in some way. Even when they make up at the end of the season 4 episode, Nat half-jokingly tells her not to “f**k [her] over” again. Both women accuse each other of hurting the other; it’s just unclear what exactly happened to cause the friction between them.

Nat wastes no time in telling Francie that she should “apologize whenever, you know that?” and they start to unravel what went down in the past. The start of their feud seemingly happened at a house party because Natalie says to Francie, “First of all, it wasn’t even your house, OK?”

As Nat hurls more of the memory at Francie, she says there was “whipped cream” everywhere and she “didn’t know how to start the car.” So, in Francie’s defense, she tells Nat, “It was raining, the bus was going to leave,” and “there were no cell phones then!”

francie going under the table as well because she thought nat was hiding from her 😭 they're so chaotic 😭 pic.twitter.com/uZAbwjW7vx — gray (@acousticvers) June 26, 2025

Did Francie & Nat Hook Up in The Bear?

Apparently, yes, Natalie and Francie hooked up, which viewers learn in the middle of their loud argument at the wedding.

“Pete’s in denial about these two hooking up,” Ted says, before Pete interjects, “You two did not hook up,” and Natalie and Francie slowly share a glance that implies they did — especially when they say in unison, “Well …”

Are Francie & Natalię Friends Now?

Natalie and Francie make up at the end of season 4, episode 7. Francie sits down next to Nat and tries to extend an olive branch.

“I think about you a lot,” Francie says at a table. “I do miss you, and I really hope that you’re happy, and that you have someone who loves you.”

As tears fills Natalie’s eyes, she tells her old friend, “I think about you too. I think about how smart you are. How hard you work. How funny you are. And I just think, ‘Holy sh*t, she’s probably doing something great.’”

Atfter asking Francie if she wants to “try and be friends,” Francie agrees, and they both hug it out while vowing not to “f**k [each other] over.”

Is Francie Coming Back for Season 5?

Since FX has yet to confirm a season 5 for The Bear, it’s unclear if Brie’s character, Francie, will return.