Fight Frizz — 16 Products For Sleek & Straight Hair This Summer

Even though summer is coming to an end, there’s a major heatwave coming, which means major frizz, but luckily, we rounded up all of the hair products you need to fight the humidity!

Between the hottest summer month and the heatwave we’re about to endure, the heat is causing our hair major stress. Along with the heat comes frizz and there’s nothing worse than styling your hair, only to step outside and have it explode immediately. Thankfully, we rounded up a bunch of products that help you fight frizz and give you sleek, straight hair.

If you’re traveling or looking for a product that just makes it easy for you to fix your hair while you’re on-the-go than look no further than the Pacifica Rose on Sleek Anti-Frizz Hair Wipes. Formulated without silicone and infused with rosehip seed and Abyssinian oil, these wipes are perfect as they tame frizz and flyaways, anytime, anywhere. Another one of our fave products is the Eva NYC Purse Perfect Hair Towelettes. These serum-infused wipes are the perfect additions to your purse so that you can fix your frizz and flyaways on-the-go.

A lot of the time, any sort of heat styling can cause frizz, especially if you’re not using the right products before and after. One of our favorite hot tools to use for frizz is the DryBar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, which is perfect for the end of summer travel or just everyday use. The mini heated straightening brush gives your hair a sleek and shiny finish without any of the frizz.

Another great hot tool that won’t give you major frizz is the Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume. Its the ultimate tool for all your summer hair needs, as it has built-in Tourmaline Ceramic Technology which helps reduce frizz, all while it gives your hair volume and style in minutes.

If you’re looking to get rid of frizz throughout your entire haircare routine, then start with the Kerastase Bain Apres Soleil Shampoo. After a long day in the sun, this nourishing shampoo is made to restore smoothness and moisture to sun-exposed hair, preventing frizz. Once you’re done washing your hair, dry it off with the Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Luxe Hair Turban, which is a must-have in your bathroom. This hair turban cuts drying time by 50 percent and it prevents Hygral Fatigue, which is the stretching of wet hair that makes it frizz and damages it. No matter what you’re looking for or what hair type you have, there’s something for everyone when you click through the gallery above.