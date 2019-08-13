Summer Vacation — 25 Travel Beauty Picks Worthy of Space In Your Suitcase

With summer sadly coming to an end, it’s time to get all of your last minute vacations in & we rounded up all of the best travel beauty picks that will guarantee your trip is fabulous.

Summer is all about travel. Whether it’s weekend trips to the beach or full-blown vacations, it’s the best and busiest time to plan a trip. While traveling is super fun and exciting, it can also be very stressful when it comes to packing. So, to help you have a stress-free vacation, we rounded up the best travel beauty picks that are worth the extra space in your suitcase.

One of the hardest parts of packing your makeup bag while traveling is deciding which palettes to take or leave home. Now, the greatest invention exists – The Riki Colorful by Riki Loves Riki. It’s a compact mirror with lights that allows you to take all of your favorite shades from all different palettes and combine them into one perfect travel case. It even comes with little tools and magnets to help you get your shades out of your palettes and apply them to the magnets so that you could switch out the powders whenever you feel like it.

Another do-it-all product is the Wander Beauty Hidden Glow Brightening Cream. The two-in-one skincare and makeup cream knocks out a space in your travel cosmetics case, as the lightweight cream has a golden sheen to brighten skin, plus it’s formulated with Centella Asiatica extract and adenosine, which help give skin a smoother appearance. The cream can be used to prep skin before makeup or worn alone and gives a subtle but gorgeous tinted glow.

As for haircare, It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin is an absolute must. It’s a lightweight leave-in conditioner that leaves your hair feeling smooth while looking shiny and frizz-free. Plus, it couldn’t be easier to apply – just spritz it into your hair, wet or dry, leave it in, and hit the road. Another fabulous travel hair product is the Save Me From Sun + Sweat Tip To Root Hair Reboot. It’s formulated with Karanja oil, bioboosters and Ayurvedic Fenugreek to smooth and save your hair, as well as your scalp, from sun damage and the sweat that comes along with the heat.

No matter what type of product you’re looking for on your next vacation, click through the gallery above to see all of the best options that you won’t regret packing in your suitcase.