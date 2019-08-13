THIS Innovative Product Completely Changed My Shower Routine — Get It Now

You know that euphoric feeling when you find a beauty product that changes your life? I just found one.

I’ve been a beauty editor for a decade, so it takes something special to catch my eye. Enter the Spongelle Body Wash Infused Buffer. Just as the name suggests, this super cute sponge actually contains body wash and can be used for at least two weeks (14+ washes). The adorable shape looks like a flower in your shower, so it’s sure to put a smile on your face, even if you’re not a morning person. The sponge costs $16 on its own, but I highly suggest trying it by buying the HollywoodLife Summer Box. Our newest box, available right now at HollywoodLifeBox.com, is only $49.99 and has a value of over $260! That’s crazy!

The sponge is also perfect for traveling since you don’t need to worry about a heavy bottle of body wash, or getting something that is under 3.4oz and TSA friendly. It comes in a ton of delightful fragrances like French Lavender (the one in our box!), Summer Sangria Sorbet, Beach Grass, Bourbon Vanilla, Baltic Rose and so many more. There are scent categories: fresh, fruity, warm, floral, and even men’s!

Our box contains the Spongelle Body Wash Infused Buffer, plus a gorgeous Tarte eyeshadow palette, a JUNO Microfiber Velvet Sponge for a flawless makeup application, 10 sheet masks, a best-selling liquid lipstick from Maybelline and so much more. It’s our best box yet and it’s only available for a limited time, so get your hands on one now!