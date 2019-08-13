THIS Cult-Favorite Lipstick Is Sold Every 6 Seconds — How To Rock The Universal Shade

Gigi Hadid knows how to rock a red lip. The face of Maybelline is showcasing how to wear the matte lipstick that everyone is loving this summer.

There is a tube of Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink sold in the United States every SIX SECONDS. Can you believe that? Maybelline’s #1 top-selling lipstick is long-wearing and totally gorgeous! The saturated color lasts up to 16 hours, and won’t cake or flake! You know how so many matte liquid lipsticks are crazy drying and uncomfortable — this one is beloved for a reason — it’s got none of the downfalls of other formulas but all of the color payoff and drama!

The Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink lipstick is a MUST for any summer party or back to school event. In fact, it’s a featured item in the just-launched HollywoodLife summer box! Buy the box right now at HollywoodLifeBox.com. Our summer box has TWENTY amazing beauty, fashion, and fitness picks, handcrafted by our editors and inspired by the stars! As you can see, Gigi Hadid loves a red lip, and who wouldn’t? It adds such an intensity to your look, and it takes less than a minute to look polished and perfect! The bold lip is not the only amazing item in our beauty box. We also have a Tarte eyeshadow palette, a makeup sponge, an Alex & Ani bracelet, a reversible clutch, and so much more. The box is less than $50 and it has an insane value — over $260!

We launched the HollywoodLife box in December 2018 for the holiday season and it was a huge success. We hope you love our summer box just as much as we loved picking the items for you to enjoy!