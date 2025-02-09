FDA Recalls Donuts: What Doughnuts & Baked Goods Were Taken Off Shelves?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday parties, baked goods were recalled from shelves by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — specifically doughnuts. The recall was implemented due to an outbreak from a food borne illness. So, which donut brands have been recalled?

The donut recall comes shortly after Frito-Lays faced a removal of more than 6,000 of its “party size” bags of chips. Not only that, but back in December 2024, multiple food products were taken off shelves as well.

Find out everything you need to know about the removal of sweets below.

DONUTS RECALLED🍩❌ More than 2 million cases of baked goods distributed throughout the nation are being recalled this year due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes. https://t.co/mI1VvHRi1R pic.twitter.com/Uq0z5G1o2c — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 8, 2025

Why Did the FDA Recall Donuts?

According to the FDA’s report, the administration has recalled 2 million products distributed by FGF Brands, LLC. The wholesaler, which is based in Indiana, disperses baked goods to both the U.S. and Canada. Initially, the FDA recalled the goods on January 7, 2025, but it was later updated to a Class II recall on February 5, which is “a situation in which use of [or] exposure to […] a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA’s website.

The FDA recalled some of FGF Brands’ baked goods due to a “potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes.” Listeria is a bacteria and is the third leading cause of death in food borne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While listeria can be cured, people in more sensitive groups — pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and immunocompromised individuals — are at risk of a more serious infection.

Is Dunkin’ Donuts Facing a Recall?

According to the FDA’s report, several of the recalled products are sold to Dunkin’ Donuts. It’s unclear which goods from the nationwide coffee chain were impacted.

Which Baked Goods Have Been Recalled?

The FDA did not specify which baked treats were recalled, but multiple outlets reported that the FGF Brands recall affected around 60 different donut products, including cake rings, fritters, crullers and munchkins. The Independent reported that the recalled baked goods were “within expiration produced 12/13/24 and prior.”

Per Fox26, the recall is complete, meaning that all affected products were fully removed.