Frito-Lays Potato Chips Recall: What States Pulled the Snack From Shelves

On January 29, 2025, the FDA escalated its recall of Frito-Lays potato chips to a “Class I” category. Find out what that means below!

Why Were Frito-Lays Potato Chips Recalled?

Frito-Lay’s potato chips have been recalled due to containing undeclared milk ingredients. However, the announcement doesn’t include all sizes — just the 13-ounce bags. Over 6,300 of the “party size” bags of Frito-Lays potato chips, have been recalled, due to risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The FDA labeled the risk as a “Class I,” which is the highest level of caution for risk, and stated: “[There is] reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to a violative product, will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

In What States Are Frito-Lays Chips Recalled?

Frito-Lay’s 13-ounce “party size” bags have only been recalled in Oregan and Washington, and they were first delivered in those states in November 2024. The recall was announced in December 2024. On January 27, 2025, the recall was updated to “Class I” by the FDA, which means the product is in the highest risk category. The chips have the following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

What Caused the Frito-Lays Chips Recall?

The undeclared milk ingredients in the product could have been caused by multiple factors, such as cross-contamination, labeling problems or oversights in mass production at the factories, according to Forbes.

What Should You Do if You Have the Recalled Chips?

Do not consume the potato chips. Either toss the product out or reach out to Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, according to USA TODAY.

Is This the First Time That Frito-Lays Chips Had a Recall?

This is not the first recall for Frito-Lays. In November 2023, Frito-Lays recalled more than 16,000 6 1/4 -ounce bags, due to the same major safety issue of undeclared milk ingredients being in its “Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps.” The investigation began due to a consumer complaint, according to Pop Culture. Those chips came out on September 13 and were distributed to numerous states across the nation including, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

What are Symptoms of a Milk Allergy?

Symptoms of a milk allergy include breaking out in hives, itching in the mouth or lips, swelling of the throat or tongue, vomiting, shortness of breath, or wheezing.