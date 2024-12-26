Christmas Food Recalls: List of Foods Pulled by the FDA

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to spend with loved ones, which usually means eating hearty meals and hosting holiday parties. But, with perhaps the worst timing, there were several food recalls around the Christmas holiday. For any shoppers who were hoping to consume their favorite snacks and meals, they might need to do a double check on their cabinets and pantries at home.

Find out which foods were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year, below.

What Foods Were Recalled by the FDA?

According to Yahoo! News, the following foods were pulled from store shelves:

Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms

Connie’s Thin crust cheese frozen pizza, 20.36 oz

Cal Yee’s, Cal Yee Farm, Boa Vista Orchards Nut and snack products

Frito-Lay Lay’s Potato Chip

Taste of Deutschland Frozen Buttered Vegetables, Carrots, Peas, Cauliflower & Corn

Jose Madrid Chipotle Con Queso Salsa

The Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms were recalled for potential contamination with Listeria; Connie’s frozen pizza was pulled due to potential metal or chemical contamination; Cal Yee’s, Cal Yee Farm, Boa Vista OrCal Yee’s products were recalled for potential or undeclared allergen – almond, milk, soy, wheat and sesame; Frito-Lay Lay’s chips were recalled for a potential or undeclared allergen – milk; Deutschland frozen veggies were pulled because the product has undeclared milk; and Jose Madrid salsa was recalled for having undeclared Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, according to Yahoo!

What Supplements Were Recalled by the FDA?

Per Yahoo! News, the following supplements were recalled:

Buy-herbal.com Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan dietary supplement capsules

VidaSlim Brand 90-day, 30-day and 7-day Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules & VidaSlim Hot Body Brew Dietary Supplements

Force Forever Dietary Supplement

Orgain 30g Plant Protein Complete Protein Powder – Chocolate

What Does a Food Recall Mean?

A food recall is when a product is removed from the market due to a potential contamination, a mislabeling or others reasons from the FDA or the company.

When Does a Food Recall End?

A food recall ends when the FDA determines that all efforts were made to remove the product in question or correct the issue with the recalled product. There is no specific end date to a food recall.