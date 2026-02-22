Who Is Eric Dane’s Girlfriend? Meet Janell Shirtcliff

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Eric Dane’s death at age 53 has left fans mourning the beloved actor, who had been open about his battle with ALS in recent months. His family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

While the Grey’s Anatomy alum remained legally married to his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, at the time of his passing, he had been in a relationship with Janell Shirtcliff in recent years. As tributes continue to pour in, Shirtcliff shared an emotional message honoring the late actor and reflecting on their time together.

Here’s what to know about Janell and her relationship with Dane.

She Is a Photographer and Filmmaker

Shirtcliff is a Texas-born filmmaker, photographer and music video director who previously spent a decade modeling before building a respected creative career. Her photography has been featured in major outlets, and she has directed films and music videos.

In June 2025, Shirtcliff and Dane made their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of his Amazon Prime series Countdown, though they largely kept their relationship private until his death.

She Has 2 Kids

Shirtcliff has two children, including a son named Bowie, according to her bio.

In tributes shared after Dane’s death, she posted intimate moments that included her child interacting with Dane — such as a clip where her daughter encouraged him to smile while taking photos — underscoring the close bond shared between her kids and Dane in his final months.

She Was in a Relationship With Eric Dane in His Final Years

Shirtcliff and Dane were together on and off for about three years leading up to his death in February 2026.

Following his ALS diagnosis, their relationship gained visibility when they walked a red carpet arm in arm in 2025, and Shirtcliff later shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute after his passing that included candid photos and videos of their life together. The posts offered fans a personal look at their connection.

Even as their relationship was public, Dane remained legally married to Gayheart, whom he had separated from but later reconciled with in part by dismissing divorce proceedings in 2025 amid his illness. In a December 2025 essay for The Cut, Gayheart described their connection as deeply meaningful, even if no longer romantic.

“Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote. “That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me… So, whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls: ‘That’s what you do. That’s the right thing to do.”

Citing their daughters as a key reason behind their reconciliation, Gayheart also explained that she hoped to model maturity and compassion for their children, saying she wanted them to see “two adults who are trying to be mature and focus on what’s important.”