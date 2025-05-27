Does Emmanuel Macron Have Children With Wife Brigitte?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron has been France’s president since 2017. With countless responsibilities on his shoulders, Emmanuel has the support from his wife, Brigitte Macron, but their relationship has received backlash over their wide age gap. Nevertheless, the couple has never let it bring them down. Now that their story has renewed public interest, many want to learn more about the Macrons, including whether or not Emmanuel has children with his wife.

Below, learn about Emmanuel and Brigitte’s marriage and family.

How Old Was Emmanuel Macron When He Met Brigitte?

Emmanuel was 15 years old when he met Brigitte in a theatre workshop at his high school, where she worked as a teacher. At the time, Brigitte was 39 years old. In France, the age of consent is 15.

When Emmanuel’s parents found out that he and Brigitte were romantically involved, they tried to separate them by shipping him to a school in Paris. The couple reunited, though, after Emmanuel graduated. In 2007, they were married.

During a November 2023 interview with the Paris Match, Brigitte reflected on her brief separation from Emmanuel when he switched schools.

“My head was in a mess. … Emmanuel had to leave for Paris,” Brigitte recalled, according to the New York Post. “I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen.”

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron’s Age Difference

Considering that Emmanuel is currently 47, and Brigitte is 72, they have about a 25-year age difference between them. Brigitte was born on April 13, 1953, and the French president was born on December 21, 1977.

Does Emmanuel Macron Have Children?

No, Emmanuel does not share children with Brigitte. However, the spouses adopted a dog named Nemo.

Who Are Brigitte Macron’s Children?

Brigitte shares her three adult children, Tiphaine, Sébastien and Laurence Auzière-Jourdan with her ex-husband, André-Louis Auzière, whom she divorced in 2006.

During her 2023 interview with the Paris Match, Brigitte opened up about how her kids accepted her relationship with Emmanuel over time.

“I took time so I would not wreck their lives,” Brigitte said. “That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing. But I didn’t want to miss out on my life.”