Did Brigitte Macron Really Shove Emmanuel Macron? Find Out

France President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, made global news in May 2025 when a video of them disembarking from a plane went viral. After the two landed in Vietnam, Emmanuel was seen in the doorway of the aircraft. Suddenly, hands that appeared to be Brigitte’s reached out and pressed Emmanuel’s face in an aggressive push.

Naturally, the internet blew up over the moment, and everyone is asking the same question: did Brigitte really shove Emmanuel? Find out what he said about the matter below.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, got manhandled in public. pic.twitter.com/v72MzGy9Gq — George (@BehizyTweets) May 26, 2025

Who Is Emmanuel Macron’s Wife?

Brigitte is the First Lady of France. She is from the Trogneux family, which owns the five-generation Chocolaterie Trogneux. It was founded in the late 1800s. Brigitte is the youngest one out of six children.

Before she met Emmanuel, Brigitte worked as a teacher. She taught literature at the Collège Lucie-Berger in Strasbourg.

How Old Is Brigitte Macron?

Brigitte is currently 72 years old, almost 25 years older than Emmanuel. The French president is 47 as of May 2025.

Did Brigitte Macron Shove Emmanuel?

Emmanuel did not confirm whether or not Brigitte actually struck him in the face, but he described their interaction as a playful one and criticized the public for turning it into a controversy. According to CNN, Emmanuel spoke to reporters in Hanoi and acknowledged, “There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife, and somehow, that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

“The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them,” Emmanuel concluded.

How Long Have Brigitte & Emmanuel Macron Been Married?

Emmanuel and Brigitte have been married since 2007. The duo has a two-decade age gap between them, which has sparked controversy. Emmanuel was 15 when he met a then-39-year-old Brigitte when she was his teacher in high school in Amiens. The age of consent in France is 15.

After Emmanuel and Brigitte got romantically involved, his parents tried to separate them out of concern for their age difference. So, they sent Emmanuel to Paris to complete his final year of school. Eventually, he and Brigitte reunited after he graduated.

Do Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Have Kids?

No, Emmanuel and Brigitte do not share children of their own. However, Brigitte is a mother to three children from a previous marriage.