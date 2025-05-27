How Old Is Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte? Their Age Difference

Image Credit: Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, are accustomed to the public eye. But in 2025, they made headlines for a video that went viral of Brigitte seemingly shoving her husband while getting off a plane. Emmanuel was quick to squash the rumors surrounding their marriage, but many were interested to learn how the couple fell in love with a 25-year age difference between them.

Below, find out what the age gap between Emmanuel and his wife, Brigitte, is, and learn more about their relationship.

Who Is Emmanuel Macron’s Wife?

Emmanuel’s wife, Brigitte, is from the Trogneux family, who owns the successful Chocolaterie Trogneux. The business was founded in the 1800s. Brigitte is the youngest one of six children.

How Old Is Brigitte Macron?

As of May 2025, Brigitte is 72 years old. For Emmanuel’s part, he is 47 years old.

What Is the Age Difference Between Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron?

Emmanuel and Brigitte are nearly 25 years apart in age. She was born on April 13, 1953, and the French president was born on December 21, 1977.

Brigitte was a teacher at Emmanuel’s high school in Amiens. They met when he was 15 years old during a theatre workshop. In France, the age of consent is 15, but Emmanuel’s parents tried to break him and then-39-year-old Brigitte up once they found out about their relationship. After Emmanuel was sent to Paris for his final year of school, he reunited with Brigitte upon graduating. They wed in 2007.

Emmanuel and Brigitte have opened up about the controversy surrounding their age gap over the years. During an interview with the Paris Match in November 2023, the former educator recalled the time when Emmanuel was sent to Paris for school.

“My head was in a mess. … Emmanuel had to leave for Paris,” Brigitte said, according to the New York Post. “I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen.”

Do Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Have Kids?

No, Emmanuel and Brigitte do not share children of their own, but she is a mother to three kids from a previous marriage. During her 2023 interview with the Paris Match, Brigitte recalled how her kids eventually accepted her relationship with Emmanuel.

“I took time so I would not wreck their lives,” Brigitte explained. “That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing. But I didn’t want to miss out on my life.”