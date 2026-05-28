‘Emily in Paris’ Star Dies: What We Know About Pierre Deny’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The Emily in Paris cast has lost one of its own. Amid production on the Netflix series’ sixth and final season, French actor Pierre Deny died on May 25, 2026. He was 69.

Deny’s daughters announced his death in a statement shared to newswire AFP. They wrote, “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny this Monday (May 25) following a sudden and severe case of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).”

Here’s what we know about Deny, his ALS condition and untimely death.

Who Was Pierre Deny?

Deny was an accomplished theatrical actor who transitioned into mainstream television. He got his start in the 1980s in stage productions before booking steadier roles on TV.

The late French star was known for his performances in Under the Sun, Une Femme d’Honneur, Cinq Soeurs, Plus Belle La Vie and Tomorrow Is Ours.

Which Emily in Paris Character Did Pierre Deny Play?

Deny played the character Louis de Leon, the CEO of the luxury fashion conglomerate JVMA, in Emily in Paris. He appeared on the show in 2022 and again in 2024.

Series star Paul Forman paid tribute to Deny in an Instagram Stories message shortly after his death was announced.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Pierre Deny,” Forman wrote. “It was a privilege to work alongside him and to witness his warmth and talent up close. Thinking of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

How Did Pierre Deny Die? His Cause of Death

As previously noted, Deny’s children announced he died following a “sudden and severe case of ALS.”

What Is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative illness that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease begins with muscle twitching, weakness in the arms or legs, trouble swallowing and/or having slurred speech.

Since it is a progressive disease, symptoms worsen over time. There is no cure for ALS; it is fatal.

Most recently, Euphoria star Eric Dane died of ALS.