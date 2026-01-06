‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6: Projected Release Date, Episode Guide & All Updates

Image Credit: Netflix

Un autre croissant, mademoiselle? Emily in Paris is coming back for season 6! Netflix wasted no time in renewing the hit comedy series for another season, dropping the major news just weeks after season 5 premiered at the end of 2025.

Series lead Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, is returning alongside co-stars Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and more. The cast has repeatedly expressed their graciousness to the fans over the years, especially when season 5 came out.

In a December 2025 Instagram post, Lily shared pictures from the series’ Paris premiere. In her caption, she gushed, “Cannot believe it’s been FIVE seasons and six years with my @emilyinparis family. Where does the time go? So much love, from the bottom of my heart, to all the fans — and everyone who makes this show of ours happen. We are eternally grateful and forever in awe.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates and information we know so far about Emily in Paris’ sixth season.

When Does Emily in Paris Season 6 Come Out? Release Date

At the time of publication, an official release date for season 6 has not been confirmed. However, if production follows similar filming schedule patterns, Emily in Paris‘ sixth season should premiere at the end of 2026, if not early 2027.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Emily in Paris Season 6?

Netflix has yet to confirm how many episodes will be in season 6, as filming has yet to commence. But considering how every season consists of 10 episodes, it’s likely that season 6 will be the same.

Is Season 6 Taking Place in Paris?

That’s what Netflix implied with its announcement! As seen in the Instagram video announcement from January 5, 2026, Lily’s Emily is seen wearing a black-and-white dress, walking toward the camera. The lens pans out to reveal that she’s on a phone screen, pretending to blow out a number 6 candle atop a gigantic croissant sitting atop a table overlooking the stunning views of Paris — yes, that includes the Eiffel Tower.

In Netflix’s Instagram announcement, the streaming giant teased that Emily is coming home to Paris. “Home sweet home. Emily in Paris is returning for season 6!” the caption read.