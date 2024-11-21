Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have Now?

View gallery Image Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Ellen DeGeneres warned the public she’d be “done” with fame after her Netflix special, For Your Approval, which was released on Netflix in September 2024. But now that a rumor has surfaced about her possible move to England, Ellen’s fans are wondering how she’s supporting herself nowadays. Although the former TV host built a substantial net worth from her television and comedy career, how long could a multi-million-dollar income last now that Ellen is out of the spotlight?

Hollywood Life has all the details about Ellen’s current net worth, her career and more, below.

Where Is Ellen DeGeneres Now?

According to The Wrap, Ellen lives in a rural region of England now. In November 2024, the outlet reported that the comedian and her wife, Portia de Rossi, “plan to never return to the United States” now that Donald Trump has been re-elected. A source told the outlet that the results of the 2024 presidential election was Ellen’s “primary motivation” to leave the country and live in the Cotswolds in the U.K.

Up until now, Ellen was living in Montecito, California. The Wrap reported that the former talk show host’s home has “been pocket-listed or will be listed soon.”

Neither Ellen nor Portia has publicly commented on the report.

What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth in 2024?

Ellen has a net worth between $450 million and $500 million as of 2024, according to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, respectively.

How Is Ellen Making Money Today?

Since Ellen no longer has a television show, and she isn’t performing standup anymore, fans wonder how she’s earning an income now.

The Louisiana native reportedly received around 60 percent of the total profits from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which earned money through advertising and product placement revenues. According to Variety, Ellen earned more than $50 million per year until 2020.

In addition to her daytime talk show, Ellen also served as an executive producer on multiple projects. She was an EP for Bethenny, Repeat After Me, Little Big Shots, Green Eggs and Ham and Little Ellen to name a few.

Part of her financial success also comes from her stand-up acts. Her first partnership with Netflix came in 2018 with her show, Relatable, followed by her last one, For Your Approval, which aired on the streaming giant in late 2024.