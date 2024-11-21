Why Is Ellen DeGeneres Moving to England? Find Out if She Left the Country

Fans of Ellen DeGeneres knew that was leaving the spotlight. Once her final standup show, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, dropped on Netflix earlier this year, viewers assumed that Ellen reached her limit after several former the Ellen DeGeneres Show staff members accused the comedian of perpetuating a toxic work environment.

In For Your Approval, Ellen discussed what she had been up to since leaving The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022.

“I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens,” she said, before joking, “Let me see, what else I can tell you about what’s been going on? Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”

Ellen then quipped that her image as the “‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind — that was the headline.”

“Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f**k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind,” she jokingly added.

Now, however, a new report has surfaced claiming that Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have permanently left the United States after Donald Trump was re-elected in the 2024 election. So, is it true — did Ellen really leave the country? Hollywood Life is breaking down the rumors, below.

Did Ellen DeGeneres Leave the Country?

On November 20, 2024, The Wrap reported that a source close to the Finding Dory star said that she and Portia “plan to never return to the United States” and even told their inner circle that the “election of Donald Trump was their primary motivation” to move.

At the time of publication, neither Ellen nor Portia has publicly commented on the report.

Why Did Ellen DeGeneres Move to England?

The insider further claimed that Ellen and Portia have “already moved to the Cotswolds,” which is a a rural region in England. The spouses are also reportedly selling their Montecito, California, mansion, and the sale has either “been pocket-listed or will be listed soon,” according to The Wrap.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to Ellen’s fans if her reason for the rumored relocation is because of Donald. In the past, the actress took a firm stance about the president-elect’s rhetoric and policies. Per Vanity Fair, Ellen said in 2017 she would not invite him onto her talk show because she was “not going to change his mind.”

“He’s against everything that I stand for,” she added at the time. “We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don’t believe in and still accept them, and still let them have their rights.”