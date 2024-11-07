Which Celebrities Are Leaving the Country After Trump’s Election Win?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The Republican Party’s win in the 2024 presidential election left many celebrities displeased with the outcome. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance accepted their victory in the early hours of November 6, 2024, giving a speech in Florida to address the nation. The former 45th president stated, “I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.”

However, not all celebrities were satisfied with the result. Here’s a look at stars who have allegedly expressed intentions to leave the country:

Miley Cyrus

In 2016, according to The Hill, Miley Cyrus stated on her Instagram, “I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

Raven-Symoné

Raven Symone speaks on Kamala Harris on her podcast “Tea Time” with her Wife Miranda Maday. pic.twitter.com/ED8gR5POXj — popbrains (@popbrains) July 31, 2024

According to CBS, Raven-Symoné expressed on The View that she would leave the country if a Republican won the election.

Billie Joe Armstrong

Per Newsweek, Billie Joe Armstrong previously announced he was “renouncing” his citizenship, stating, “There’s too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country.”

Cher

The iconic singer disclosed during Trump’s first presidential run that she would “leave the planet” if he won, according to Page Six. Cher also added, “Young people with fresh ideas and … energy is what we need.”

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand was vocal in her opposition to Trump, sharing in a 2016 interview on 60 Minutes, “He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada.”

Lena Dunham

PerE! News, Lena Dunham said in a 2016 interview with Fox & Friends, “I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there.”

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell shared in 2016 that she would “move back to Canada” if the Republican candidate won the presidency.