‘Elle’ Series Cast: Meet the Actors From the ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Show

Image Credit: Justine Yeung/Prime

Any Cosmo girl would know that creating a Legally Blonde-related story would actually be hard. But the cast and crew of Prime Video‘s upcoming Elle prequel series knew how to bend and snap their way to success, even getting confirmed for season 2 — and the first season has yet to premiere!

Rising star Lexi Minetree‘s post-audition video with the OG, Reese Witherspoon, won over hearts across the internet before production on the series began. So, if you don’t want to go out of style, you need to get to know the younger version of Elle Woods and her co-stars.

Here, Hollywood Life is introducing you to the cast of Elle!

Lexi Mintree – Elle Woods

Lexi is a rising actress whose credits include appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Murdaugh Murders. After building experience in crime dramas and thrillers, she landed her first principal role as the teenage Elle Woods in Elle.

Chandler Kinney – Kimberly

Chandler Kinney is best known for portraying Riana Murtaugh on the Fox action-comedy series Lethal Weapon and Willa in Disney’s Zombies 2 franchise, a role she reprised in spinoffs. Her résumé also includes Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, Girl Meets World, K.C. Undercover, American Horror Story and HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, in which she starred as aspiring filmmaker Tabby Haworthe.

Chandler plays the role of Kimberly, the supposed “mean girl” of Rainier West High.

Gabrielle Policano – Liz

Also a rising star, Gabrielle Policano has appeared in a handful of projects. According to her IMDb profile, she was in the short film Neon Rage, and she appeared in Babygirl.

Gabrielle plays Liz in Elle, the initially unwilling friend of the teen Elle Woods.

Zac Looker – Dustin

British actor Zac Looker earned recognition for playing Frank in the acclaimed CBBC series A Kind of Spark and Toby Pilgrim in Netflix’s Geek Girl. He has also appeared in Apple’s science-fiction drama Invasion.

Elle is Zac’s first major American streaming role, and he plays the young school activist Dustin.

Jacob Moskovitz – Miles

Jacob Moskovitz is an actor whose background includes stage productions, youth theater and several on-screen roles, including in Y2K, Here Comes the Flood and Brian.

In Elle, Jacob plays the sweet heartthrob Miles.

James Van Der Beek – Dean Wilson

The late James Van Der Beek is best known for playing Dawson Leery in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek before starring in films such as Varsity Blues, The Rules of Attraction, Texas Rangers and The Big Bang. He died in February 2026 at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Elle is one of the final projects that James worked on. He plays Dean Wilson in season 1.

June Diane Raphael – Eva Woods

Actress, comedian, writer and producer June Diane Raphael is known for a wide-ranging career in television, film, podcasts and live comedy. She is recognized for playing Brianna Hanson on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and has appeared in comedy series such as Burning Love. She also co-wrote the comedy films Bride Wars and Ass Backwards. Her additional acting credits include New Girl, Party Down, Happy Endings, Blockers and Long Shot.

Since June is a multi-hyphenate in the industry, it’s no surprise that she was cast to play the bubbly, confident mother of Elle, Eva Woods.

Tom Everett Scott – Wyatt Woods

Tom Everett Scott broke through opposite Tom Hanks in the music-themed film That Thing You Do! and has maintained a steady on-screen career for decades. His notable credits include Boiler Room, Because I Said So, Southland, Z Nation, 13 Reasons Why, The Summer I Turned Pretty and other stage and television guest appearances.

In Elle, Tom plays the role of Elle’s father, Wyatt, who moves the family from sunny Los Angeles to rainy Seattle.