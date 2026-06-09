‘Legally Blonde’ TV Series: Watch Trailer, See Release Date, Cast & More Updates on ‘Elle’

What, like producing a Legally Blonde spinoff series is hard? Fans of Reese Witherspoon‘s original 2001 film can rejoice now that they can watch a brand-new television show! It’s been more than 20 years since we last saw Reese rock Elle Woods’ iconic pink legal attire in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The franchise even spawned multiple sequels and a musical, in addition to a third film that was announced to be in the works in 2020.

Before season 1 of Elle even came out, Prime Video announced that season 2 had commenced in January 2026.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the upcoming Legally Blonde TV series.

What Is the ‘Legally Blonde’ TV Series About?

The prequel series — titled Elle — “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film,” according to the show’s logline.

The original 2001 film focused on Elle Woods, a California college student who loves fashion and gets accepted into Harvard Law to win her boyfriend, Warner, back. However, upon seeing her potential and talent as a lawyer, Elle realizes what ultimately matters to her.

In the 2003 sequel, Elle takes her career to Washington D.C. to outlaw testing on animals. While working in D.C., she runs into the rigid and judgmental Congresspeople and lawyers, who deride Elle for her fashion and demeanor.

The spinoff direct-to-video movie, Legally Blondes, premiered in 2009 and starred twins Milly and Becky Rosso, who played the younger cousins of Elle. Reese did not appear in the film. In 2017, Legally Blonde: The Musical came out on Broadway.

A third Legally Blonde film was announced in 2020, expected to be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. However, the project was delayed and fans have not been given an update.

How to Watch the ‘Legally Blonde’ TV Show ‘Elle’

Amazon Prime Video is distributing the show, so fans can stream it on the platform when it comes out.

‘Elle’ Series Release Date

Elle will premiere on Prime Video on July 1, 2026.

Who Is in the ‘Legally Blonde’ Show Cast?

Lexi Minetree was announced as the lead role of Elle Woods. In a video shared on social media, the original Elle, Reese, wrote, “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree.” In addition, it was announced that the role of the mother will be played by June Diane Raphael.

Original film cast members included Reese, Luke Wilson and Jennifer Coolidge. The three starred in both the 2001 and the 2003 movies.

Will Reese Witherspoon Star in the ‘Legally Blonde’ Series?

As of now, Reese is not slated to appear in the show, but she serves as an executive producer for the project under her company, Hello Sunshine.